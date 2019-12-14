Modern design gives Mississauga house an edge

Open this photo in gallery Jordan Prussky Photography

2113 Courtland Cres., Mississauga

Asking price: $2,595,000

Selling price: $2.5-million

Taxes: $5,502 (2019)

Days on the market: 51

Listing agent: Paul Johnston, Right at Home Realty Inc.

The action

Less than a five-minute drive from Dixie Outlet Mall and the Queen Elizabeth Way, this new, modern house hosted two dozen private showings over seven weeks. The contemporary architectural design allowed this house to stand out amid several other homes for sale nearby with a more traditional look. A $2.5-million deal was struck on Halloween night.

“Some of the homes in that neighbourhood have to adjust to the response and there often are price reductions,” agent Paul Johnston said.

“This was something very special, and a unique home, so it was just a question of waiting for someone who appreciated it and saw the value.”

What they got

This 4,100-square-foot house on a 62-foot-by-133-foot lot was built last year with four bedrooms, four bathrooms and several entertaining areas. One of those spaces has a double-height ceiling; another has a two-sided, gas fireplace shared with an office.

The cooking and dining quarters make a bold statement with an oversized island, windows and glass doors to a covered patio and fenced-in yard.

The agent’s take

“There are a lot of older, more conventional, original homes [in the neighbourhood]," Mr. Johnston said. “But they sit on tremendous lots, so we’re starting to see them either substantially renovated or knocked down for new homes being built.”

“This is clearly a very contemporary home, but with a sensible and extremely well-thought-out floor plan.”

For instance, the glass-enclosed office is fashionable and functional. “It maintains that open-concept floor plan, so there’s visual connections into the room, but you can still close the door,” Mr. Johnston said.

“[Buyers liked] the main-floor living spaces, the size and dimension of the kitchen and the fact there are a lot of windows in the house.”

