Modern home backing onto Mimico Creek finds a quick buyer

28 Beaucourt Rd., Toronto
Asking price: $1,749,900
Selling price: $1,740,000
Previous selling price: $489,000 (2008)
Taxes: $7,235 (2018)
Days on the market: Three
Listing agent: Mary Jo Vradis, Royal LePage Estate Realty
The action
This three-bedroom home with an attached garage is smaller than many four-bedroom homes in the neighbourhood adjacent to Sunnylea. However, it’s more modern and ecofriendly, and also backs onto Mimico Creek. So one buyer moved quickly to hammer out a $1.74-million agreement mid-September.
“It was at the beginning of the fall market and there was nothing really available,” agent Mary Jo Vradis said. “We had one offer, but it was a bit of a bully offer.”
What they got
In 2010, the architect behind Bar Buca – Guido Constantino – devised this 1,827-square-foot house with a plan so open and modern, there are clear views of the 43-by-144-foot grounds via a rear wall of glass.
Glass walls also line two sides of the floating maple staircase to the second floor, where the largest bedroom features 12-foot cedar ceilings and a freestanding tub in the ensuite. It is one of three bathrooms.
Custom, imported finishes grace each space, from stone floors in the dining area to concrete in the lower-level office and recreation area. A sleek fireplace appears in the living room, and quartz counters and stainless-steel appliances are integrated into the kitchen.
The agent’s take
“It is unique in that there is very little, if anything like it, in terms of all of its features in Sunnylea,” Ms. Vradis said.
“It is a modern, energy-efficient home on a ravine lot located on a beautiful, mature maple tree-lined cul-de-sac.”
Thus, its design balances fashion and function, complete with geothermal technology that keeps monthly heating and cooling bills between $40 and $80.
“The idea was to focus on ravine views and maximize natural light throughout the home,” Ms. Vradis said.
“Given the 22-feet of floor-to-ceiling commercial grade windows and steel beams, it was also important to ensure the home wouldn’t be a fortune in utility bills.”
