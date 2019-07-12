 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate Modern Scarborough infill home stands out, sells fast

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices
Done Deal

Modern Scarborough infill home stands out, sells fast

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Right at Home Realty Inc.

16 Laurel Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,285,000

Selling price: $1,284,821

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $2,092 (2018)

Days on the market: 17

Listing agent: Paul Johnston, Right at Home Realty Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

This 2,380-square-foot contemporary home bathes in natural light courtesy of skylights.

Right at Home Realty Inc.

Not only is this infill home a modern alternative in Scarborough, but it is also less than a five-minute walk from the Scarborough GO station. It took a couple weeks for a buyer to spot the unusual find and finalize a trade in ownership in May.

“The area is predominantly more modest homes that typically sell within a month,” agent Paul Johnston said.

“This was a more contemporary home – and a larger home – than what’s typical in the neighbourhood. It sold in 17 days, so half the average [time frame].”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The master bedroom has sliding partition walls that create privacy between the sleeping and bathing areas.

Right at Home Realty Inc.

Construction was completed this year on this three-storey house designed by Atelier RZLBD.

Story continues below advertisement

The architectural firm devised a sleek façade with a carport facing the front of the 25- by 110-foot lot. There are large windows throughout the home and massive sliding doors from the main and lower-level entertaining areas to a back deck and patio.

Nearly every area of this 2,380-square-foot home bathes in natural light courtesy of skylights above a glass-enclosed staircase and several of the two-storey rooms. For instance, the family room on the second floor was cut with a skylight and double-height windows to allow light to spill over the railings overlooking an eat-in kitchen below.

Open this photo in gallery

A skylight in the family room allows natural light to spill over the railings overlooking the kitchen.

Right at Home Realty Inc.

In the master retreat, sliding partition walls create privacy between the sleeping and bathing areas and can block or allow more sunshine in from the central skylight as desired.

The agent’s take

“More and more architects are grappling with the question of how to make some of these more open-concept homes work for families, and this was a very good example of one,” Mr. Johnston said.

“There’s a tremendous master suite on the third floor, but there are also two generous bedrooms on the second level that have an oversized bath and a connection to what is designed as a homework space for the kids.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter