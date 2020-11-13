 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Modernist Moore Park landmark draws $5.9-million bid

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
110 Inglewood Dr., Toronto

Asking price: $5.5-million

Selling price: $5.9-million

Previous selling price: $2,800,000 (2010)

Taxes: $21,537 (2019)

Days on the market: seven

Listing agent: Andrew Ipekian, Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

The action

Agent Andrew Ipekian deemed late July the optimal time to list this nearly 100-year-old house on an 81-by-276-foot lot abutting a ravine. And the interest seemed to be there: the video tour was viewed about 1,000 times within one week.

“The market seemed rather hot and ripe,” said Mr. Ipekian, who was pleased to receive an offer $400,000 over the asking price after a week on the market.

What they got

The four-bedroom home is a landmark of Toronto modernism and was commissioned in 1922 by Charles Ashley and James Crippen, owners of a prominent photo studio. In his book Making Toronto Modern, author Christopher Armstrong said the house, built by architects A.E. LePage and B. Kelly, may well be the first residence in the city to reject classical styling. The rectilinear silhouette is set off by an abundance of both arched and rectangular windows, with doors to balconies and patios from all levels.

Recent updates range from new gas fireplaces in recreation areas on the main and lower levels to heated flooring in all four bathrooms and the eat-in kitchen. The latter was also redone with a new skylight and marble finishes.

The agent’s take

“People loved that it had a story," Mr. Ipekian said.

The lot itself also made a big impression. “Being 81 feet wide, it’s arguably double the width of average homes in the area,” Mr. Ipekian said.

“The home had so many exit points to the backyard and these big windows … overlooking the ravine, so you had the utmost of privacy, which you generally don’t find in the heart of Toronto.”

