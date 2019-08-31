 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate Modernized semi-detached Victorian picked from buyer’s top 30

Done Deal

Modernized semi-detached Victorian picked from buyer's top 30

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
ReMax Hallmark Pierre Carapetian Group Realty

  • 252 Lisgar St., Toronto
  • Asking price: $1,850,000
  • Selling price: $1,860,000
  • Previous selling prices: $771,000 (2012); $596,000 (2007)
  • Taxes: $6,167 (2018)
  • Days on the market: Six
  • Co-op agents: Pierre Carapetian and Rebecca Dunlop, ReMax Hallmark Pierre Carapetian Group Realty

The action

The outside of this semi-detached house has a Victorian-era look but is completely modernized inside.

ReMax Hallmark Pierre Carapetian Group Realty

Agent Rebecca Dunlop’s clients had a $2-million budget and a specific house in mind: a character-filled, family home with modern updates, parking and proximity to transit. Ms. Dunlop selected about 30 properties to consider in six neighbourhoods. When the buyers saw this semi-detached Victorian near Dundas Street West, they feared other shoppers would be as smitten as they were, so they promptly submitted a strong offer mid-June.

“It had everything we were looking for,” Ms. Dunlop said. “It had a perfect layout, the kitchen was modern and the big thing for the buyer was the covered garage.”

What they got

The kitchen is modern with latest appliances, open cooking and dining areas.

ReMax Hallmark Pierre Carapetian Group Realty

Built circa 1880, this 2½-storey house retains its traditional brick shell and peaked roofline, while the 2,085-square-foot interior has been modernized with high-end finishes and open cooking and dining areas.

Other highlights include a living room with a gas fireplace and a sunken family room with vaulted ceilings, skylights and large glass doors to a private stone patio and kids’ play structure. A small deck is located off one of the four bedrooms upstairs.

The 870-square-foot basement has its own bedroom, recreation room and third bathroom.

The agent’s take

The highlight of the house is the family room with vaulted ceilings and skylights.

ReMax Hallmark Pierre Carapetian Group Realty

“The outside has that Victorian era look to it, but all the updates have been made, so it’s got the charm without the problems,” Ms. Dunlop said.

“There’s beautiful outdoor space as well with a balcony off the top floor that’s gorgeous.”

Window views are filled by tall trees on and around the 17-foot-by-137-foot lot. “It’s a beautiful street and beautiful neighbourhood,” Ms. Dunlop said.

“In a lot of other houses, the views from the house were unattractive, but this one is really nice and green.”

ReMax Hallmark Pierre Carapetian Group Realty

