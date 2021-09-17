 Skip to main content
Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Moore Park home catches tail of the market in $3.6-million deal

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

246 Inglewood Dr., Toronto

Asking price: $3.595-million (May, 2021)

Selling price: $3.6-million (June, 2021)

Taxes: $13,116 (2021)

Days on the market: 22

Listing agent: Kimmé Myles, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

The two-storey house still has the original wainscotting and leaded glass windows.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This nearly hundred-year-old house had a strong turnout with 20 showings within 24 hours. One buyer had their pre-emptive offer waved off, but they came back to negotiate a $3.6-million deal after the presentation date.

“I was confident we would do well on offer night based on the initial reaction, but after three days, things calmed down a lot,” said agent Kimmé Myles.

“It was just when the market started changing because people were thinking about summer and cottages.”

Those circumstances – coupled with new, larger options in the vicinity – made this sale hard-earned. “It showed beautifully, but it does need a lot of work,” Ms. Myles said.

“There were three homes on the market at the same time – one sold for full list, but the other sold considerably under list – so all things considered, we did quite well that we sold for slightly over list.”

What they got

There is a formal foyer between the living and dining rooms.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This two-storey house on a 50-by 125-foot lot still has the original wainscotting and leaded glass windows, as well as a formal foyer between the living and dining rooms. There’s a fireplace in the living room and a built-in bar in the dining room.

A family room sits off the landing halfway up to the second floor.

A new roof and an interlocking driveway have been installed in the last 10 years. At the rear of the property, the attached garage has been converted into a fourth bedroom with a full bathroom and patio access.

The agent’s take

“It’s a really special house with beautiful original gumwood inside, and a fabulous lot with beautiful trees, like copper beech, which you don’t see very often,” said Ms. Myles.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

