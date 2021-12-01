Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

123 Glenrose Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $3,650,000 (October, 2021)

Selling price: $3,985,000 (October, 2021)

Previous selling price: $3,225,000 (June, 2019); $1,500,000 (December, 2009)

Taxes: $15,092 (2021)

Days on the market: Eight

Listing agent: Dino Capocci, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action

The house has an open dining area off the kitchen.Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

This five-bedroom house had offers rolling in on Day 1, but the owners didn’t feel pressure to take them because there were no other homes for sale in the area, nor had there been any since the summer.

“In this crazy market, I don’t care how strong your bully offer is, you should have a house exposed on the market for at least a week, especially in a hot area, like Moore Park, Rosedale, and Yonge and St. Clair,” agent Dino Capocci said.

By keeping the doors open for one week, his clients received eight bids, including one that snowballed into a $3.985-million deal.

“I was definitely caught by surprise,” said Mr. Capocci, who sold a larger house with a pool on a 50-foot lot nearby for $4.02-million in June.

“Although this is on a smaller lot, has a shared driveway and doesn’t have the fancy pool and spa in the back, it has a wow factor with a really nice reno, and it was spacious for a narrower house.”

What they got

A sunken family room leads to a deck that looks south to the CN Tower.Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

This three-storey house was entirely renovated and redesigned between 2002 and 2006. It now has a sunken family room with access to a deck, two-tiered garden and two-car garage.

There’s also a formal living room and an open dining area off the kitchen. The lower-level recreation room has an 800-bottle wine cellar.

The agent’s take

The house had offers rolling in on Day 1, but the owners didn’t feel pressure to take them because there were no other homes for sale in the area.Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

“This home is for larger families,” Mr. Capocci said.

“It has the big ‘want’ everyone has on their list: their own private bedroom on the top floor … with a fireplace and sliding doors to a deck that looks south to the CN Tower.

“It’s close to private schools, like Branksome Hall, Mooredale and Whitney Jr. P.S., so it’s a great catchment,” Mr. Capocci said.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.