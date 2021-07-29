 Skip to main content
Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Moss Park ground-floor unit appeals to young professionals, empty nesters alike

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
90 Sherbourne St., No. 102, Toronto (Moss Park)

Asking price: $1,045,000 (May, 2021)

Selling price: $1-million (May, 2021)

Previous selling prices: $950,000 (January, 2020); $425,000 (June, 2007); $315,000 (April, 2004); $210,000 (April, 1999); $149,941 (February, 1998)

Taxes: $3,093 (2020)

Days on the market: 15

Listing agent: Christopher Bibby, Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

The action

This ground-floor unit has 1,392 square feet of space and 10-foot ceilings.

In an area filled with units advertising loft-like characteristics in newer towers, this one-bedroom-plus-den loft offers brick walls, as well as wood posts and beams original to a century-old warehouse. Ten buyers admired these industrial elements up close.

“There was nothing else for sale in the building, and lofts – regardless of market conditions – tend to do really well because there’s always low supply,” agent Christopher Bibby said.

“There were a lot of empty nesters and down-sizers, so that was interesting and positive because our target audience initially was young professionals and people looking for more authentic, creative spaces.”

What they got

Tile flooring covers the kitchen, while updated bamboo floors grace the open study, dining and living areas.

In the late 1990s, a six-storey building – formerly home to the Imperial Optical Co. – was refurbished to house 65 lofts.

This ground-floor unit has 1,392 square feet of space and 10-foot ceilings. Tile flooring covers the kitchen, while updated bamboo floors grace the open study, dining and living areas. The unit comes with two bathrooms and five appliances, plus a locker and surface parking.

“There was a lot of square footage, and it was a true loft with very open entertaining space, exposed brick and original post and beam construction,” Mr. Bibby said.

Modern finishes were also hard to miss, he added. “The countertops were pretty unique with a bright red, terrazzo quartz finish.”

Monthly fees are $1,052, covering water and heating costs.

The agent’s take

The unit comes with two bathrooms and five appliances, plus a locker and surface parking.

“What also made this unit really unique was the fact it was on the main level, so you don’t have to worry about an elevator,” Mr. Bibby said. “It’s easy access to come and go.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more.

