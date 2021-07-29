Moss Park ground-floor unit appeals to young professionals, empty nesters alike

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

90 Sherbourne St., No. 102, Toronto (Moss Park)

Asking price: $1,045,000 (May, 2021)

Selling price: $1-million (May, 2021)

Previous selling prices: $950,000 (January, 2020); $425,000 (June, 2007); $315,000 (April, 2004); $210,000 (April, 1999); $149,941 (February, 1998)

Taxes: $3,093 (2020)

Days on the market: 15

Listing agent: Christopher Bibby, Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery This ground-floor unit has 1,392 square feet of space and 10-foot ceilings. Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

In an area filled with units advertising loft-like characteristics in newer towers, this one-bedroom-plus-den loft offers brick walls, as well as wood posts and beams original to a century-old warehouse. Ten buyers admired these industrial elements up close.

“There was nothing else for sale in the building, and lofts – regardless of market conditions – tend to do really well because there’s always low supply,” agent Christopher Bibby said.

“There were a lot of empty nesters and down-sizers, so that was interesting and positive because our target audience initially was young professionals and people looking for more authentic, creative spaces.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery Tile flooring covers the kitchen, while updated bamboo floors grace the open study, dining and living areas. Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

In the late 1990s, a six-storey building – formerly home to the Imperial Optical Co. – was refurbished to house 65 lofts.

This ground-floor unit has 1,392 square feet of space and 10-foot ceilings. Tile flooring covers the kitchen, while updated bamboo floors grace the open study, dining and living areas. The unit comes with two bathrooms and five appliances, plus a locker and surface parking.

“There was a lot of square footage, and it was a true loft with very open entertaining space, exposed brick and original post and beam construction,” Mr. Bibby said.

Modern finishes were also hard to miss, he added. “The countertops were pretty unique with a bright red, terrazzo quartz finish.”

Monthly fees are $1,052, covering water and heating costs.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The unit comes with two bathrooms and five appliances, plus a locker and surface parking. Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

“What also made this unit really unique was the fact it was on the main level, so you don’t have to worry about an elevator,” Mr. Bibby said. “It’s easy access to come and go.”

