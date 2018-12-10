Multiple bids for High Park home that was priced low

34 Glendonwynne Rd., Toronto
Asking price: $1,498,000
Selling price: $1.7-million
Previous selling prices: $790,000 (2010); $317,900 (1997)
Taxes: $6,619 (2018)
Days on the market: Eight
Listing agent: Courtney Farquhar, Keller Williams Neighbourhood Realty
The action
With a price under $1.5-million, this detached house near Runnymede station had buyers stroll through daily and a large crowd attend the weekend open house in September.
“We priced it to get people through the door, but we didn’t go to an unreasonably low number,” said agent Courtney Farquhar, who reviewed several offers in a short time.
“Other properties people went to see alongside ours sat on the market a little while longer and may have had a price reduction. But the area is still used to having multiple offers because it’s such a hot pocket.”
What they got
Various owners modified this two-storey house, removing the wall between two bedrooms upstairs and opening up the dining area between the living room and kitchen. There’s a fireplace in the living room and the kitchen has stone counter tops and a glass door to the deck.
The basement has a guest room, a recreation area with a kitchen and one of the home’s three bathrooms. An exit gives on to the mutual driveway on the 27-by-120-foot lot.
The agent’s take
“This house is in a great location in awesome proximity to Bloor, the subway and other amenities there, and it’s in a fabulous school district, which is appealing to families with kids,” Ms. Farquhar said.
“It was a four-bedroom home converted to three, so that the master was larger, which was nice. And [the sellers] did a really beautiful entertainer-size deck and landscaped garden, so it was a nice space to be outdoors.”
