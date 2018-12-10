Multiple bids for High Park home that was priced low

34 Glendonwynne Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $1,498,000

Selling price: $1.7-million

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling prices: $790,000 (2010); $317,900 (1997)

Taxes: $6,619 (2018)

Days on the market: Eight

Listing agent: Courtney Farquhar, Keller Williams Neighbourhood Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery The living room features a fireplace.

With a price under $1.5-million, this detached house near Runnymede station had buyers stroll through daily and a large crowd attend the weekend open house in September.

“We priced it to get people through the door, but we didn’t go to an unreasonably low number,” said agent Courtney Farquhar, who reviewed several offers in a short time.

“Other properties people went to see alongside ours sat on the market a little while longer and may have had a price reduction. But the area is still used to having multiple offers because it’s such a hot pocket.”

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The kitchen has stone counter tops and a door leading to the deck.

Various owners modified this two-storey house, removing the wall between two bedrooms upstairs and opening up the dining area between the living room and kitchen. There’s a fireplace in the living room and the kitchen has stone counter tops and a glass door to the deck.

The basement has a guest room, a recreation area with a kitchen and one of the home’s three bathrooms. An exit gives on to the mutual driveway on the 27-by-120-foot lot.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The backyard has a large deck and landscaped garden.

“This house is in a great location in awesome proximity to Bloor, the subway and other amenities there, and it’s in a fabulous school district, which is appealing to families with kids,” Ms. Farquhar said.

“It was a four-bedroom home converted to three, so that the master was larger, which was nice. And [the sellers] did a really beautiful entertainer-size deck and landscaped garden, so it was a nice space to be outdoors.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.