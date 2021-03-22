Multiple bids for triplex in Toronto with laneway home potential

708 Euclid Ave., Toronto
Asking price: $1,999,000 (November, 2020)
Selling price: $2.2-million (December, 2020)
Taxes: $9,000 (2020)
Days on the market: Eight
Listing agents: Douglas and Trevor Freeman, Freeman Real Estate Ltd.
The action
This triplex sits on a 30- by 125-foot lot just 100 metres from Bloor Street and has a triple garage that could be converted into a two-storey laneway home.
“The rental market isn’t flying like it was before COVID with people not needing to be downtown or in school,” said agent Trevor Freeman. “[But] Toronto is a sought-after location and once we get through this, the rents will come back
Mr. Freeman said he received several offers for the house. “It’s a unique type of property, so it attracted buyers looking for something like that but isn’t normally available in that location.”
What they got
This two-storey house was built in 1957 with apartments on each floor.
The main and second levels have 1,330-square-foot units with three bedrooms, an eat-in kitchen and separate living and dining rooms. The basement is near identical but with only two bedrooms.
The agent’s take
“That property was a purpose-built investment property rather than a property that had since been divided into units,” said Mr. Freeman.
“It’s rare to have that much frontage being a detached property and also with a laneway and a three-car garage.”
Some buyers had big ideas on how to use the extra width, as average lots stretch 16- to 20-feet. “People were looking at potential laneway-built properties with this having the detached garage, especially one of that size,” Mr. Freeman said.
