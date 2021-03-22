 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Multiple bids for triplex in Toronto with laneway home potential

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

Freeman Real Estate Ltd.

708 Euclid Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,999,000 (November, 2020)

Selling price: $2.2-million (December, 2020)

Taxes: $9,000 (2020)

Days on the market: Eight

Listing agents: Douglas and Trevor Freeman, Freeman Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The unit has separate living and dining rooms.

Freeman Real Estate Ltd.

This triplex sits on a 30- by 125-foot lot just 100 metres from Bloor Street and has a triple garage that could be converted into a two-storey laneway home.

“The rental market isn’t flying like it was before COVID with people not needing to be downtown or in school,” said agent Trevor Freeman. “[But] Toronto is a sought-after location and once we get through this, the rents will come back

Mr. Freeman said he received several offers for the house. “It’s a unique type of property, so it attracted buyers looking for something like that but isn’t normally available in that location.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The unit has a triple garage that could be converted into a two-storey laneway home.

Freeman Real Estate Ltd.

This two-storey house was built in 1957 with apartments on each floor.

The main and second levels have 1,330-square-foot units with three bedrooms, an eat-in kitchen and separate living and dining rooms. The basement is near identical but with only two bedrooms.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

There is an eat-in kitchen and the basement is near identical but with only two bedrooms.

Freeman Real Estate Ltd.

“That property was a purpose-built investment property rather than a property that had since been divided into units,” said Mr. Freeman.

“It’s rare to have that much frontage being a detached property and also with a laneway and a three-car garage.”

Some buyers had big ideas on how to use the extra width, as average lots stretch 16- to 20-feet. “People were looking at potential laneway-built properties with this having the detached garage, especially one of that size,” Mr. Freeman said.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
