Multiple offers for large North York back-split

6 McNicoll Ave., Toronto

6 McNicoll Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,599,000 (July, 2021)

Selling price: $1,988,000 (August, 2021)

Previous selling price: $765,000 (April, 2012)

Taxes: $6,525 (2021)

Days on the market: 13

Listing agent: Bill Thom, Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

The action

This five-level house has been extensively remodelled over the last five years.

Just across the street from Cummer Park, this renovated, back-split house had showings for two full weeks before any offers were looked at. That allowed about 50 potential buyers to tour the property and drew out several bids.

Agent Bill Thom said it was a classic multi-offer scenario.

“As long as supply is limited, the house is emotionally appealing, showings are fully accessible – which was the case here being an empty house – and you price it below market value; with those four ingredients, you will likely get multiple [offers],” Mr. Thom said.

“In fact, it would be hard not to get multiples.”

What they got

Pot lights illuminate most rooms, including the living and dining areas on the main floor.

This five-level house has been extensively remodelled over the last five years. There’s a new ground level addition which serves as the primary bedroom with its own ensuite bathroom, one of eight bathrooms in the house. There’s also a new interior entry to the double garage and the furnace was replaced.

The kitchen has stone and porcelain finishes and sliding doors to the rear deck and backyard on the 53-foot-by-163-foot lot.

Pot lights illuminate most rooms, including the living and dining areas on the main floor, three bedrooms upstairs and a den and family room directly below.

The last two levels combined contain four more bedrooms, another kitchen and recreation areas.

The agent’s take

The kitchen has stone and porcelain finishes and sliding doors to the rear deck and backyard on the 53-foot-by-163-foot lot.

“You don’t find too many five-level, detached back splits,” Mr. Thom said.

“It was already quite big and with the addition, which added about 400 square feet, that makes it even bigger.”

Buyers also saw potential to generate income with minor modifications. “People wanted to live in it and also rent out the lower level,” Mr. Thom said.

“The location is very ideal for students from Seneca College, the chiropractic institute or even downtown Toronto because it’s one bus to the subway.”

