Multiple offers for Mississauga condo without ensuite laundry

530 Lolita Gardens, No. 709, Mississauga

Asking price: $399,900 (March, 2021)

Selling price: $461,000 (March, 2021)

Previous selling price: $320,000 (March, 2019)

Taxes: $1,383 (2020)

Days on the market: six

Listing agent: Jenelle Cameron, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

The action

This three-bedroom condo was one of several units that sold in mid-March at or over their asking prices in a 44-year-old high-rise near the Cooksville GO transit station and Square One Mall. There were more than a dozen bids, with the accepted offer coming in $61,100 above the $399,900 price.

“The condo market was all of a sudden getting really strong and we got some looser restrictions, so there was a two-week window that was the best time to sell,” said agent Jenelle Cameron.

“We expected we’d get a few offers, but we got more than I thought. It really showed nicely for that building.”

What they got

This seventh floor suite had had several recent updates, with new laminate and tile flooring, a sleek four-piece bathroom and a remodelled kitchen.

The dining area and adjacent living room feel open and airy with large windows and sliding balcony doors.

“[My clients] had done quite a bit of renovating in the unit and they even tried to make the balcony look pretty with lights and flooring.”

The unit comes with parking. Monthly fees of $798 cover utilities, cable, and use of an indoor pool and tennis court.

The agent’s take

“They have two [unit] styles – the three-bedroom and two-bedroom – and they’re spacious, but the problem for some people is it does not have ensuite laundry, which is why the price is so low,” said Ms. Cameron.

But the building’s location stood in its favour. “It’s pretty central, close to transit and highways,” Ms. Cameron said.

