Multiple offers for renovated Wychwood Park house

27 Hector Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,199,999 (June, 2021)

Selling price: $1,565,000 (June, 2021)

Taxes: $5,352 (2021)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agent: Anthony Coretti, Royal LePage Supreme Realty

The action

The living and dining areas are open concept with hardwood flooring extending into a rear kitchen.

This semi-detached house was brought to the market just as inventory levels were dropping in the area around Hillcrest Park and Wychwood Barns this summer. The fact it was also loaded with extras – from a rear addition to a double garage – made it especially enticing. Several buyers came armed with strong offers after less than a week.

“Across the street, there was a fixer upper put up for $999,000 … and went for about $1.2-million,” agent Anthony Coretti said.

“This went for over $1.5-million and change, and you couldn’t spend $400,000 [on renovations] and get this home out of the other home, never mind the time, expense and headaches. The other one also had no lane, no parking, garage or extension, so these things add up real quick.

“So, this was great value in that context.”

What they got

The kitchen was decked out with an island, full height cabinetry and French doors to a patio on the 18-foot-by-110-foot lot.

This two-storey house is more than 40 years old, but was recently renovated and expanded, so it currently offers three bedrooms and three full bathrooms, including two with heated floors.

The living and dining areas are open concept with hardwood flooring extending into a rear kitchen. That space was also decked out with an island, full height cabinetry and French doors to a patio on the 18-foot-by-110-foot lot.

The basement suite has its own bedroom, and open living room and kitchen.

The agent’s take

The basement suite has its own bedroom, open living room and kitchen.

“It’s on a quiet side street that is family friendly,” Mr. Coretti said.

“It’s a very, well-done home, totally gutted top to bottom with permits from the city. And it has a lower apartment to help with the mortgage.”

