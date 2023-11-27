Open this photo in gallery: Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

22 Cygnus Dr., Richmond Hill, Ont.

Asking price: $1,799,000 (August, 2023)

Selling price: $2,150,000 (August, 2023)

Taxes: $8,159 (2023)

Days on the market: four

Listing agent: Bill Thom, Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery: This two-storey house was built in 1984 by Wycliffe Homes and it has 3,075 square feet of living space.Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

Open this photo in gallery: The eat-in kitchen and five bathrooms have all been renovated.Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

A colleague had generated multiple offers for a property near Richmond Hill’s David Dunlop Observatory this summer, so agent Bill Thom thought he stood a good chance of replicating the feat with this four-bedroom house nearby. With the home priced artificially low, several offers immediately came in and a final deal was quickly reached.

“In Observatory Hill at the time, for this price range and for this condition, there was nothing [available],” said Mr. Thom. “It was a unique window in August.”

“There was a sale down the street about a month prior for around $2.1-million, and we sold ours a little bit higher. We were just following in their footsteps, knowing theirs sold in multiple offers, so there would be a few buyers around.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: There is a formal dining room and a living room with cathedral ceilings, as well as recreation areas with fireplaces on the main and lower levels.Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

This two-storey house was built in 1984 by Wycliffe Homes. It has 3,075 square feet of living space, an attached double garage and several exits to the back patio.

There is a formal dining room and a living room with cathedral ceilings, as well as recreation areas with fireplaces on the main and lower levels.

The eat-in kitchen and five bathrooms have all been renovated.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: The 53-by-120-foot lot had been beautified with a pond and gardens.Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

“[Observatory Hill] is for people who don’t want to have the loudness of Bayview Hill – where the lots and the houses tend to be bigger. [It’s] a very well-built home, but on a smaller scale and for a smaller price,” Mr. Thom said.

“The original owner also maintained and updated a lot of things.”

The 53-by-120-foot lot had been beautified with a pond and gardens. “The landscaping was quite elaborate,” Mr. Thom said.