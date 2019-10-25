 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Multiple price cuts help draw two offers for Toronto home

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Jason Prussky Photography

114 Haddington Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $3,249,000

Selling price: $3,020,000

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $19,065 (2018)

Days on the market: 83

Listing agents: Andre Kutyan and Robert Greenberg, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The living room on the main floor has a warm wood ceiling treatment.

Jason Prussky Photography

This four-bedroom house was priced at $3.85-million, and subsequently relisted several times. Given the property’s close proximity to a major street and the competition from another home listed across the street, different agents urged a $3-million price. But the seller chose to relist at $3.45-million late 2018 and then $3.249-million this April.

“When it was at $3.45-million, we had lots of showings, but no offers. That’s how price sensitive the market is,” said agent Andre Kutyan, who eventually negotiated a deal before Canada Day.

“We reduced it to $3.249-million, and we ended up getting two offers.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The kitchen has a less-formal eat-in area.

Jason Prussky Photography

This roughly two-year-old residence has a grandiose design made cozy with intricate details, particularly on the main floor, where there are warm wood ceiling treatments above the office and family room and a sleek gas fireplace with a marble surround in the living room.

Story continues below advertisement

Formal meals can be served in the dining room, or less formally in the eat-in kitchen. There’s a wet bar in the a lower-level recreation room, which is also outfitted with heated porcelain floors and has access to the backyard and double garage.

Upstairs, the master bedroom features a dressing room with a skylight and a seven-piece ensuite bathroom, the largest of six bathrooms in the house.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The living room has a sleek gas fireplace with a marble surround.

Jason Prussky Photography

“It’s one of the largest homes on a 40- foot lot. Usually I’ll find 3,200 to 3,500 square feet [of living space], but this is about 3,600 square feet, plus the basement, so it was really good footprint,” Mr. Kutyan said.

“It has a nice classic design on the outside with limestone that never goes out of style, and the inside has a very modern flair.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter