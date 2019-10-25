Multiple price cuts help draw two offers for Toronto home

Open this photo in gallery Jason Prussky Photography

114 Haddington Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $3,249,000

Selling price: $3,020,000

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $19,065 (2018)

Days on the market: 83

Listing agents: Andre Kutyan and Robert Greenberg, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery The living room on the main floor has a warm wood ceiling treatment. Jason Prussky Photography

This four-bedroom house was priced at $3.85-million, and subsequently relisted several times. Given the property’s close proximity to a major street and the competition from another home listed across the street, different agents urged a $3-million price. But the seller chose to relist at $3.45-million late 2018 and then $3.249-million this April.

“When it was at $3.45-million, we had lots of showings, but no offers. That’s how price sensitive the market is,” said agent Andre Kutyan, who eventually negotiated a deal before Canada Day.

“We reduced it to $3.249-million, and we ended up getting two offers.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The kitchen has a less-formal eat-in area. Jason Prussky Photography

This roughly two-year-old residence has a grandiose design made cozy with intricate details, particularly on the main floor, where there are warm wood ceiling treatments above the office and family room and a sleek gas fireplace with a marble surround in the living room.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Formal meals can be served in the dining room, or less formally in the eat-in kitchen. There’s a wet bar in the a lower-level recreation room, which is also outfitted with heated porcelain floors and has access to the backyard and double garage.

Upstairs, the master bedroom features a dressing room with a skylight and a seven-piece ensuite bathroom, the largest of six bathrooms in the house.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The living room has a sleek gas fireplace with a marble surround. Jason Prussky Photography

“It’s one of the largest homes on a 40- foot lot. Usually I’ll find 3,200 to 3,500 square feet [of living space], but this is about 3,600 square feet, plus the basement, so it was really good footprint,” Mr. Kutyan said.

“It has a nice classic design on the outside with limestone that never goes out of style, and the inside has a very modern flair.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.