Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Muskoka cottage draws multiple bids at an affordable price

Sydnia Yu
Huntsville, Ont.
Special to The Globe and Mail
Bosley Real Estate Ltd.

111 West Fox Lake Rd., Huntsville, Ont.

Asking price: $699,000

Selling price: $731,111

Taxes: $3,545 (2019)

Days on the market: Nine

Listing and buyers’ agent: Jeanette Grant, Bosley Real Estate Ltd.

The action

On a pristine lake about a 20-minute drive from Huntsville near Algonquin Provincial Park, cottages often fetch more than $1-million. So the $699,000 price tag on this former Princess Margaret Home Lottery prize property drew three quick offers this June.

“The market is so hot right now as a direct result of the pandemic,” agent Jeanette Grant said, “so cottage country prices are on the rise.”

“Properties can range up to $3-million, depending on what lake you’re on in this immediate area. One listed for $2-million on Lake of Bays [in July] and sold the same day in multiple offers.”

What they got

Directly on Fox Lake, this four-season, 1,080-square-foot cottage on a 510-by-112-foot lot has two bedrooms, one bathroom and an open concept kitchen. There’s also a wide deck off the living room and a screened-in Muskoka room. A wood stove keeps the main floor toasty when temperatures drop.

The basement is unfinished, but there’s a solar-powered, one-room bunk house and an outhouse. A tiered backyard leads to a long dock and beach with south and east exposures.

The agent’s take

“It had an unusual 510 feet of shoreline and nice shallow entry into the water, and with nothing across the lake from it,” Ms. Grant said. “There’s complete privacy.”

“The shoreline for the average property is more in the 100- to 200-foot range.”

“It was newly built and only finished a year or so ago, with really high-quality construction and great design,” Ms. Grant said.

“It has a really cute bunkie and an adorable outhouse.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

