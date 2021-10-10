Nearby construction cuts interest in Leaside house

197 Randolph Rd., Toronto
Asking price: $2,495,000 (July, 2021)
Selling price: $2,565,000 (July, 2021)
Taxes: $12,251 (2021)
Days on the market: Five
Listing and buyers’ agents: Robert Greenberg and Andre Kutyan, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.
The action
This custom, four-bedroom house on a 33-foot-by-135-foot lot was one of only a few houses for sale in Leaside this July. More than 30 potential buyers arranged for private showings and three of those turned up again with offers ready a few days later.
“We anticipated we’d get over the asking price,” said agent Robert Greenberg.
“We thought we might get more money, but because it backs onto Laird [Drive] and a retirement home is being built behind it, some didn’t want to live through construction.”
What they got
This recently built 2,752-square-foot house has many modern upgrades, including three gas fireplaces with stone surrounds and heated floors in all five bathrooms and the 1,144-square-foot basement.
Large gatherings can be hosted in the formal living and dining rooms or in the family room off the eat-in kitchen. The family room has a 12-foot-high waffle ceiling and built-in speakers. Double doors off the kitchen open to a wide back deck.
The main bedroom upstairs has a walk-in closet and seven-piece bathroom. An enclosed office is situated above the garage.
The agent’s take
“It’s four years old and it’s loaded to the nines,” Mr. Greenberg said. “And it’s a good, in-demand neighbourhood.”
