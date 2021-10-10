 Skip to main content
// //

Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Nearby construction cuts interest in Leaside house

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
The Print Market

197 Randolph Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $2,495,000 (July, 2021)

Selling price: $2,565,000 (July, 2021)

Taxes: $12,251 (2021)

Days on the market: Five

Listing and buyers’ agents: Robert Greenberg and Andre Kutyan, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

This recently built 2,752-square-foot house has many modern upgrades, including three gas fireplaces and heated floors in all five bathrooms.

The Print Market

This custom, four-bedroom house on a 33-foot-by-135-foot lot was one of only a few houses for sale in Leaside this July. More than 30 potential buyers arranged for private showings and three of those turned up again with offers ready a few days later.

“We anticipated we’d get over the asking price,” said agent Robert Greenberg.

“We thought we might get more money, but because it backs onto Laird [Drive] and a retirement home is being built behind it, some didn’t want to live through construction.”

What they got

This recently built 2,752-square-foot house has many modern upgrades, including three gas fireplaces with stone surrounds and heated floors in all five bathrooms and the 1,144-square-foot basement.

Large gatherings can be hosted in the formal living and dining rooms or in the family room off the eat-in kitchen. The family room has a 12-foot-high waffle ceiling and built-in speakers. Double doors off the kitchen open to a wide back deck.

The main bedroom upstairs has a walk-in closet and seven-piece bathroom. An enclosed office is situated above the garage.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

Large gatherings can be hosted in the formal living and dining rooms or in the family room off the eat-in kitchen.

The Print Market

“It’s four years old and it’s loaded to the nines,” Mr. Greenberg said. “And it’s a good, in-demand neighbourhood.”

