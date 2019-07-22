Nearby park and solar power fuels interest in century-old Riverdale home

Open this photo in gallery Keller Williams Advantage Realty

7 Cavell Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $895,000

Selling price: $1,157,777

Previous selling price: $350,000 (2005); $178,000 (1989)

Taxes: $4,862 (2018)

Days on the market: seven

Listing agent: Suzanne Lewis, Keller Williams Advantage Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery The main and lower levels have radiant-heat flooring. Keller Williams Advantage Realty

Green features are the mainstay of this two-bedroom house, from tall trees in its south-facing backyard and solar panels on the roof to interior wood finishes certified by the Forest Stewardship Council. About 60 potential buyers took private tours of the home and another 100 visited during the open house. In mid-May, the marketing campaign ended with multiple parties bidding for ownership.

“In Riverdale, bidding wars are still quite common,” agent Suzanne Lewis says.

“There were some offers that were close, so we asked if they wanted to make improvements.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The updated kitchen has countertops and backsplashes reclaimed from a model suite at Tip Top Lofts. Keller Williams Advantage Realty

Over the past 14 years, this 112-year-old house on a 21-by-112-foot lot near Withrow Park was refreshed with eco-friendly amenities, such as the solar panels and salvaged bathroom floor and wall tiles.

The main and lower levels were revised with radiant-heat flooring and an updated kitchen with Energy Star appliances and cabinetry, counter tops and backsplashes reclaimed from a model suite at Tip Top Lofts.

There’s also a loft accessed by ladder from one of the upstairs bedrooms.

The agent’s take

“This was pretty unique because it was detached, had parking and was really close to the park,” Ms. Lewis says.

“It was a huge cost upfront to install the solar panels, but the seller gets the money back over a period of time [from the sale of surplus energy generated]. It’s pretty amazing.”

Furthermore, there’s still room to raise the home’s value. “It was set far back from the street, so there was talk you could do a front addition to double the space,” Ms. Lewis says.

“It had a mutual drive to the garage at the back, but it also has access to a lane in the back, so that also made it pretty unique.”

