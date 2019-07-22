 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate Nearby park and solar power fuels interest in century-old Riverdale home

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices
Done Deal

Nearby park and solar power fuels interest in century-old Riverdale home

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Keller Williams Advantage Realty

7 Cavell Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $895,000

Selling price: $1,157,777

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $350,000 (2005); $178,000 (1989)

Taxes: $4,862 (2018)

Days on the market: seven

Listing agent: Suzanne Lewis, Keller Williams Advantage Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The main and lower levels have radiant-heat flooring.

Keller Williams Advantage Realty

Green features are the mainstay of this two-bedroom house, from tall trees in its south-facing backyard and solar panels on the roof to interior wood finishes certified by the Forest Stewardship Council. About 60 potential buyers took private tours of the home and another 100 visited during the open house. In mid-May, the marketing campaign ended with multiple parties bidding for ownership.

“In Riverdale, bidding wars are still quite common,” agent Suzanne Lewis says.

“There were some offers that were close, so we asked if they wanted to make improvements.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The updated kitchen has countertops and backsplashes reclaimed from a model suite at Tip Top Lofts.

Keller Williams Advantage Realty

Over the past 14 years, this 112-year-old house on a 21-by-112-foot lot near Withrow Park was refreshed with eco-friendly amenities, such as the solar panels and salvaged bathroom floor and wall tiles.

The main and lower levels were revised with radiant-heat flooring and an updated kitchen with Energy Star appliances and cabinetry, counter tops and backsplashes reclaimed from a model suite at Tip Top Lofts.

There’s also a loft accessed by ladder from one of the upstairs bedrooms.

The agent’s take

“This was pretty unique because it was detached, had parking and was really close to the park,” Ms. Lewis says.

“It was a huge cost upfront to install the solar panels, but the seller gets the money back over a period of time [from the sale of surplus energy generated]. It’s pretty amazing.”

Furthermore, there’s still room to raise the home’s value. “It was set far back from the street, so there was talk you could do a front addition to double the space,” Ms. Lewis says.

Story continues below advertisement

“It had a mutual drive to the garage at the back, but it also has access to a lane in the back, so that also made it pretty unique.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter