Neat paperwork speeds sale of new Midtown suite

Open this photo in gallery Done Deal, 155 Redpath Ave., No. 704, Toronto.

155 Redpath Ave., No. 704, Toronto

Asking price: $1,158,000

Selling price: $1,120,000

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $2,400 (2018)

Days on the market: 11

Listing agents: Belinda Lelli and Paul MacMillan, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

Open this photo in gallery The building is close to Eglinton subway station.

The action: Extra paperwork and fees were required to sell this three-bedroom-plus-den suite prior to the building’s completion and December occupancy and April registration dates. But the time and effort were recouped with a solid offer on the fifth day of exposure early December.

“There were two other assignment sales in the building and they did not sell,” agent Belinda Lelli said .

“Many agents had their listings suspended in that they did not have builder solicitor approval to market the property.”

What they got: In a new high-rise near Eglinton subway station, this 1,286-square-foot suite is one of the few in the building with a two-storey layout. The principal room has double-height windows and a 603-square-foot terrace.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

One bedroom is located on the main floor and two more are positioned off a den upstairs.

Upscale features include hardwood floors, Caesarstone kitchen counters and stainless-steel appliances, as well as a walk-in closet and one of three bathrooms in the master suite.

A locker and one parking spot are included. Estimated monthly fees of $718 will cover use of water and heating, concierge, infinity pool and rooftop terrace.

The agent’s take: “This two-storey loft is one of only four [in the building] and has a unique layout comparable to that of a townhouse,” Ms. Lelli said.

“This made us very palatable to many buyers seeking a house alternative with the conveniences of condo living.”

Owning a new space in an established area was equally enticing. “It offers the buyer the comforts of space, turnkey listing with designer amenities, TTC and subway at their doorway. And it’s in the North Toronto Collegiate Institute school catchment,” Ms. Lelli said.