Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Neighbouring cemetery doesn't spook buyers of Forest Hill home

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

595 Castlefield Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,895,000

Selling price: $1,927,000

Previous selling price: $1,230,000 (2007)

Taxes: $8,840 (2019)

Days on the market: Five

Listing agents: Andre Kutyan and Robert Greenberg, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

This updated, two-storey house backs onto a cemetery and a rental building, which some house hunters considered instant deal-breakers. But other attributes of the house were intriguing enough to reel in nearly three dozen visitors in September and two solid offers.

“[In considering the list price], we wanted to be far away enough from $2-million that we wouldn’t push buyers to other properties,” agent Andre Kutyan said.

“There was a lot of interest in it because it’s an attractive price point. It allows buyers – who might not be able to afford to get into that area or size home – to purchase something of that calibre.”

What they got

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The main level features two entertaining areas.

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

This 2,545-square-foot house has a four-bedroom plan with a built-in garage out front. There is a large deck and south-facing yard at the back of the 35-foot-by-120-foot property.

Two entertaining areas occupy the main floor, as well as an open dining area and renovated eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.

For an overflow of company, the basement provides another recreation area, a guest bedroom and one of four bathrooms.

The agent’s take

“This is a home that was about 25 years old, so there aren’t too many homes like this because they’re either newer homes on the market at higher prices or older, original homes to the area,” Mr. Kutyan said.

“[In addition] the lot is a good size – it’s a 35-footer – because in the neighbourhood they vary from 25-feet and up.”

