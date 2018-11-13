New build near Trinity Bellwoods takes time to find a buyer

48 Foxley St., Toronto
Asking price: $2,685,000
Selling price: $2,575,000
Taxes: $4,852 (2018)
Days on the market: 47
Listing agent: Paul Johnston, Right at Home Realty Inc.
The action
This three-storey residence was a fascinating destination for nearly 200 groups, including three quarters who attended open houses, although it was only shortlisted by one serious shopper.
“We had a lot of interested parties, but they needed two-car parking and this house only accommodates one,” agent Paul Johnston said.
“There were two other larger homes nearby also listed in July and August, which tends to be a quieter time on the marketplace, so it didn’t surprise us that this home sold in September.”
What they got
This four-bedroom dwelling was custom crafted with a box-like frame punctuated with large windows and massive sliding doors to a back deck, garage and 20-foot by 96-foot grounds.
Inside, sleek cabinetry, a centre island and freestanding pantry anchor an Aya kitchen between a front dining area and rear entertaining space with a gas fireplace.
The basement has a front exit and heated floors in two recreation rooms. A third-floor bedroom has built-in speakers, a walk-in closet, access to a rooftop terrace and one of five bathrooms.
The agent’s take
“There is a lot of demand to live in the Trinity Bellwoods and Ossington area, but most of the housing stock is older and smaller, so there aren’t a lot of options like this,” Mr. Johnston said.
“The house had an open concept floor plan, but … that central pantry in the kitchen provided some privacy to the dining room and street, which a lot of people really liked.”
