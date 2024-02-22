Open this photo in gallery: William Kwok/William Kwok

3800 Yonge St., No. 103, Toronto

Asking price: $928,000 (January, 2024)

Previous asking price: $989,000 (September, 2023) *under previous agent

Selling price: $910,000 (January, 2024)

Previous selling price: $830,000 (November, 2020); $258,000 (March, 1997); $340,000 (March, 1990)

Taxes: $4,024 (2023)

Property days on market: 96

Listing agents: Belinda Lelli and Sylvia Wolff, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery: The unit has a galley kitchen with dining areas at each end.William Kwok/William Kwok

This one-bedroom unit at Governor’s Hill, a gated condo complex on a Hoggs Hollow ravine, managed just three showings and no offers over two months last fall. The sellers then brought in new agents who made three major changes: a lower price, a paint job and staging with contemporary furnishings. The strategy resulted in nine showings in two weeks and, finally, an offer to purchase from a young family at an acceptable price with a May closing date.

“Typically, things take at least a month, so I was pleasantly surprised we moved this quickly,” agent Belinda Lelli said.

“That building has an older, seniors population, but we staged it to have a wider appeal, so younger people would look at it, and that’s what ended up happening.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: The unit was staged with contemporary furnishings.William Kwok/William Kwok

Open this photo in gallery: The unit has two bedrooms.William Kwok/William Kwok

This 34-year-old unit offers roughly 1,100 square feet of living space with new appliances and hardwood flooring in the bedroom and living room. Both of those rooms also have access to a balcony.

There are two bathrooms, a laundry room and a galley kitchen with dining areas at each end.

A storage locker and parking come with the unit. Utilities and cable costs are integrated into monthly fees of $1,441, as well as the use of a library, squash court, renovated gym and an indoor pool with skylights.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: The unit has a balcony.William Kwok/William Kwok

“The appeal of this condo in a very established building in the heart of Hogg’s Hollow was the first floor location, making it ideal for the buyer to walk right out their door, without ever stepping foot in an elevator,” Ms. Lelli said.

“The amenities are also top-notch; they’re like hotel amenities.”

“It’s very close to the subway and Miller Tavern, and transit is at your door,” Ms. Lelli said.

“You can get to the 401 [highway] quickly, too.”