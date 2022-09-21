Special to The Globe and Mail

Special to The Globe and Mail

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

4065 Confederation Parkway, No. 2509, Mississauga

Asking price: $549,000 (Late June, 2022)

Previous asking price: $575,000 (Mid-June, 2022)

Selling price: $549,000 (July, 2022)

Taxes: $1,783 (2022)

Days on the market: Nine

Listing agent: Kimmé Myles, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The Mississauga condo provides 458-square-feet of living space.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

This one-bedroom condo was one of two similar units listed for sale in June in a new high-rise building near Square One mall in Mississauga. Both units had asking prices in the upper $500,000 range. Two weeks later, the owners heard that the competing unit had sold after dropping their asking price. They followed suit, cutting their price to $549,000. A purchase offer soon followed.

“The other unit came back out at $550,000 a few days before us and sold for full list,” said agent Kimmé Myles. “So it was helpful to convince my clients to drop the price

“Ours should have sold for higher because it showed better, but at that point, the sellers were realistic with pricing, especially with the market changing.

“Now, there are way more units [listed] in the building, so we sold at the right time.”

The unit has a modern design with floor-to-ceiling windows and a south-facing balcony.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

What they got

This 458-square-foot unit has a modern design with floor-to-ceiling windows and a south-facing balcony at one end of the principal room.

Laminate flooring, quartz kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances and laundry machines complete the space.

Monthly fees of $290 pay for water and heating, 24-hour concierge, a rooftop deck and a fitness centre with a climbing wall and half court.

The unit comes with a storage locker. Parking is available for about $85 each month.

The kitchen has laminate flooring, quartz kitchen countertops and stainless steel appliances.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The agent’s take

“You could see the lake and beautiful, unobstructed views of Mississauga,” Ms. Myles said.

“And it had a very large balcony that spanned the entire width of the unit, so it wasn’t like a bowling alley layout, it was more of a wider layout.”

Residents also have access to countless resources. “Daniels’ buildings always have amazing amenities, even for kids,” Ms. Myles said.

“It’s a great area that overlooks Square One and Sheridan College.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.