Open this photo in gallery: Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

46 King William Way, Bowmanville, Ont.

Asking price: $599,900 (April, 2023)

Selling price: $716,000 (April, 2023)

Taxes: $3,265 (2022)

Days on the market: One

Listing agent: Jonathan Hackett, Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

The action

Open this photo in gallery: The home has a modern kitchen with quartz countertops, a centre island and a door to a terrace.Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

A cut-rate sticker price below $600,000 was applied to give this brand-new townhouse an edge over other properties listed in Bowmanville, about 70 kilometres east of downtown Toronto. House hunters were given access for one week in April to allow them to judge the home’s merits, but two hopeful buyers jumped the gun by submitting bids before the date scheduled to review offers. The best bid topped the asking price by $116,100, with a closing date in June.

“At that time, the market was slower than anticipated, so there were a few [other homes] for sale in that surrounding area,” said agent Jonathan Hackett.

“Once my clients got a price that exceeded their expectations, we decided to take the offer. It worked out for them to sell it quickly.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: The home was built last year.Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

This three-bedroom, three storey townhouse has a street-level entrance and a built-in garage with interior access.

The second floor has an open entertaining area and a modern kitchen with quartz countertops, a centre island and a door to a terrace.

Another outdoor space lies off the primary bedroom, which is on the third floor, along with two more bedrooms and one of two bathrooms.

The parcel of tied land fees each month is $87.

The agent’s take

“It’s geared more for first-time buyers and young families with three bedrooms, three storeys, a garage and a nice terrace off the kitchen,” Mr. Hackett said.

“It was built just last year, so that alone was attractive, and it’s very close to everything you need, like groceries, restaurants and gyms, and it’s also close to the future Bowmanville GO station coming in around the corner and super close to highways 401 and 2.”