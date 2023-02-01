Special to The Globe and Mail

Special to The Globe and Mail

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

34 Concert Hill Way, East Gwillimbury, Ont.

Asking price: $1,188,000 (December, 2022)

Previous asking price: $1.479-million (November, 2022)

Selling price: $1.4-million (December, 2022)

Previous selling price: $981,407 (October, 2022)

Taxes: $2,999 (2022)

Property Days on the Market: 27

Listing agent: Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The home has nine-foot ceilings with a central dining and living room with a gas fireplace.Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

In November, agent Ira Jelinek posted this four-bedroom house about 70 kilometres north of downtown Toronto with an asking price of $1.479-million, judging that to be its fair market value. Over three weeks, the home only drew a handful of potential buyers, while similar homes with bargain price tags in the area sold quickly. In December, the seller agreed to hack $291,000 off the asking price to attract offers. Two bidders emerged, with the eventual buyer agreeing to increase their offer to $1.4-million.

“A lot of people were listing houses for less than what they were worth on purpose to try to attract more buyers,” Mr. Jelinek said.

“We tried the strategy of listing it for what it was worth, but it didn’t work, so we relisted using that strategy.”

The eat-in kitchen boasts quartz countertops, ceramic flooring and stainless-steel appliances.Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

What they got

Construction of this two-storey house was completed in 2022, with about 2,900 square feet of living space and upgraded features, such as nine-foot ceilings on the main floor and a winding oak staircase with iron pickets.

There is a front office with access to the porch, a central dining area, and a living room with a gas fireplace.

The eat-in kitchen has quartz countertops, ceramic flooring and stainless-steel appliances, plus sliding doors to the 42- by 92-foot grounds.

There are four bathrooms and a laundry room upstairs, plus an attached garage and unfinished basement.

There are four bathrooms and a laundry room on the second floor.Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The agent’s take

“It has a two-car garage, four bedrooms and large spaces,” Mr. Jelinek said.

“My seller also put in some money into upgrades besides the builder upgrades, like pot lights and vanities.”

The house is near established amenities, like parks and the Bradford GO commuter rail station.

“This project is brand new, and there’s not many parcels of land available right off of Yonge Street,” Mr. Jelinek said.