Nightlife, community big draws for quick condo sale

Jordan Prussky Photography/Jordan Prussky Photography

41 Ossington Ave., No 404, Toronto

Asking price: $799,900

Selling price: $790,000

Previous selling price: $419,321 (2016)

Taxes: $3,332 (2019)

Days on the market: 13

Listing agent: Christopher Bibby, Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

The Action

Open this photo in gallery The one-bedroom-plus-den loft lacks private outdoor space. Jordan Prussky Photography/Jordan Prussky Photography

At the Motif building, this one-bedroom-plus-den suite lacks private outdoor space and parking. But those don’t appear to have been serious drawbacks since an offer was tabled within two weeks of of the unit hitting the market in late February.

“People are coming down there for the restaurants, nightlife and community atmosphere – that’s why everyone wants to be on Ossington,” agent Christopher Bibby said.

“Nothing was for sale on Ossington when we decided to launch, so we saw a good window of opportunity.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The Scavolini kitchen has an island and stainless steel appliances. Jordan Prussky Photography/Jordan Prussky Photography

Just a couple streets west of Trinity Bellwoods Park, Motif is a roughly five-year-old mid-rise with loft-style suites, such as this 889-square-foot unit with 10-foot ceilings and hardwood floors.

The long and narrow layout allows for east- and west-facing windows in the den and living room. At the unit’s centre is a bedroom behind sliding doors and a Scavolini kitchen with an island and stainless steel appliances.

Open this photo in gallery The 889-square-foot unit boasts 10-foot ceilings and hardwood floors. Jordan Prussky Photography/Jordan Prussky Photography

There are ensuite laundry facilities and a storage locker. Monthly fees are $521 and pay for water and heating costs.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The neighbourhood has some of Toronto's best restaurants and nightlife. Jordan Prussky Photography/Jordan Prussky Photography

“Typically in that area, a lot of one-bedroom-plus-den [plans] are in the high 600s or low 700s in square footage, so this was a larger space [based on] the fact we had almost 900 square feet,” Mr. Bibby said.

“It took up the entire width of the building, so you had both east and west views.”

The unit’s decor also suited many Toronto urbanites. “The aesthetic is very sought after for that neighbourhood … with industrial, concrete [finishes], high ceilings and a modern kitchen,” Mr. Bibby said.

