Nightlife, community big draws for quick condo sale

41 Ossington Ave., No 404, Toronto
Asking price: $799,900
Selling price: $790,000
Previous selling price: $419,321 (2016)
Taxes: $3,332 (2019)
Days on the market: 13
Listing agent: Christopher Bibby, Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty
The Action
At the Motif building, this one-bedroom-plus-den suite lacks private outdoor space and parking. But those don’t appear to have been serious drawbacks since an offer was tabled within two weeks of of the unit hitting the market in late February.
“People are coming down there for the restaurants, nightlife and community atmosphere – that’s why everyone wants to be on Ossington,” agent Christopher Bibby said.
“Nothing was for sale on Ossington when we decided to launch, so we saw a good window of opportunity.”
What they got
Just a couple streets west of Trinity Bellwoods Park, Motif is a roughly five-year-old mid-rise with loft-style suites, such as this 889-square-foot unit with 10-foot ceilings and hardwood floors.
The long and narrow layout allows for east- and west-facing windows in the den and living room. At the unit’s centre is a bedroom behind sliding doors and a Scavolini kitchen with an island and stainless steel appliances.
There are ensuite laundry facilities and a storage locker. Monthly fees are $521 and pay for water and heating costs.
The agent’s take
“Typically in that area, a lot of one-bedroom-plus-den [plans] are in the high 600s or low 700s in square footage, so this was a larger space [based on] the fact we had almost 900 square feet,” Mr. Bibby said.
“It took up the entire width of the building, so you had both east and west views.”
The unit’s decor also suited many Toronto urbanites. “The aesthetic is very sought after for that neighbourhood … with industrial, concrete [finishes], high ceilings and a modern kitchen,” Mr. Bibby said.
