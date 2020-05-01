 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Journalism Matters
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Toronto Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Nightlife, community big draws for quick condo sale

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Jordan Prussky Photography/Jordan Prussky Photography

41 Ossington Ave., No 404, Toronto

Asking price: $799,900

Selling price: $790,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $419,321 (2016)

Taxes: $3,332 (2019)

Days on the market: 13

Listing agent: Christopher Bibby, Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

The Action

Open this photo in gallery

The one-bedroom-plus-den loft lacks private outdoor space.

Jordan Prussky Photography/Jordan Prussky Photography

At the Motif building, this one-bedroom-plus-den suite lacks private outdoor space and parking. But those don’t appear to have been serious drawbacks since an offer was tabled within two weeks of of the unit hitting the market in late February.

“People are coming down there for the restaurants, nightlife and community atmosphere – that’s why everyone wants to be on Ossington,” agent Christopher Bibby said.

“Nothing was for sale on Ossington when we decided to launch, so we saw a good window of opportunity.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The Scavolini kitchen has an island and stainless steel appliances.

Jordan Prussky Photography/Jordan Prussky Photography

Just a couple streets west of Trinity Bellwoods Park, Motif is a roughly five-year-old mid-rise with loft-style suites, such as this 889-square-foot unit with 10-foot ceilings and hardwood floors.

The long and narrow layout allows for east- and west-facing windows in the den and living room. At the unit’s centre is a bedroom behind sliding doors and a Scavolini kitchen with an island and stainless steel appliances.

Open this photo in gallery

The 889-square-foot unit boasts 10-foot ceilings and hardwood floors.

Jordan Prussky Photography/Jordan Prussky Photography

There are ensuite laundry facilities and a storage locker. Monthly fees are $521 and pay for water and heating costs.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The neighbourhood has some of Toronto's best restaurants and nightlife.

Jordan Prussky Photography/Jordan Prussky Photography

“Typically in that area, a lot of one-bedroom-plus-den [plans] are in the high 600s or low 700s in square footage, so this was a larger space [based on] the fact we had almost 900 square feet,” Mr. Bibby said.

“It took up the entire width of the building, so you had both east and west views.”

The unit’s decor also suited many Toronto urbanites. “The aesthetic is very sought after for that neighbourhood … with industrial, concrete [finishes], high ceilings and a modern kitchen,” Mr. Bibby said.

Story continues below advertisement

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies