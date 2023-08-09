Open this photo in gallery: William Kwok

11 Wingstem Court., Toronto

Asking price: $1,098,000 (April, 2023)

Selling price: $1.26-mill (May, 2023)

Previous selling price: $688,317 (July, 2015)

Taxes: $5,245 (2022)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agent: Belinda Lelli, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery: This two-storey house has more than 2,200 square feet of living space.William Kwok

This semi-detached house was listed for $1,098,000 taking into account the presence of a large hydro substation at to foot of the short cul-de-sac. More than 250 parties toured the house over one week, and nine guests presented purchase offers, with the winning bid coming in almost 15 per cent over the asking price.

“Many young families commented on the home being so close to the power lines,” said agent Belinda Lelli. “However, the stunning interior, the upgrades and especially the separate entrance to the fully finished basement with two large bedrooms, an eat-in designer kitchen, hardwood throughout, full bathroom and living room, made this home too hard to pass up.

“Every offer was at least $100,000 over asking. “People need more affordable options like this that are new and in a family-centric area,” Ms. Lelli said.

“Detached homes of an older vintage, from the 1950s and 60s, they’re at least $1.5-million and they can go up to $1.9-million. And some of the newer builds are over $2-million.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: There are kitchens and entertaining areas on the main and lower levels.William Kwok

This two-storey house has more than 2,200 square feet of living space, including four bedrooms, four bathrooms and two laundry rooms, as well as kitchens and entertaining areas on the main and lower levels.

Recent improvements range from a new staircase with iron pickets to an updated garage door and interlocking driveway on the 29- by 126-foot lot.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: The house includes four bedrooms, four bathrooms and two laundry rooms.William Kwok

“The top school catchment, proximity to parks, library, transit and new forthcoming Bathurst and Sheppard subway station appealed to families who wanted a large, four-bedroom home in Bathurst Manor,” Ms. Lelli said.

“The lower level was also a huge seller because it’s closed off, so you can lease it.”