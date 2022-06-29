Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

517 Arlington Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,749,900 (April, 2022)

Selling price: $2,385,000 (April, 2022)

Previous selling price: $617,000 (October, 2009)

Taxes: $4,966 (2022)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agent: Jordan Glaser, Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

The action

Buyers interested in this two-storey house on a 33- by 146-foot lot backing onto Cedarvale Park were asked to hold off on presenting their offers for nearly a week – a risky move in late April as signs of a softening market multiplied. Nevertheless, nine bidders came forward, including one who went $635,100 over the $1,749,900 list price.

“It was around the time when things were starting to shift, so there were a few things on the market in the area that had offer dates and hadn’t sold,” said agent Jordan Glaser.

“Because of the uniqueness of this property, the location and the size of the lot backing onto the park, this type of house doesn’t come up very often, so I figured it would be desirable to many people.”

What they got

At some point in the past, two semi-detached homes were reconfigured to create this single, detached house with three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a large living room with a fireplace and an eat-in kitchen with banquet seating.

An office and dining room both exit to a custom, L-shaped deck, hot tub, patio and shed. An upper deck sits outside the primary bedroom.

A basement apartment provides a kitchen and family room.

Three cars can be parked on site.

The agent’s take

“Because of the history of the house, it has a unique layout, but was really nice and open functional space with a killer back yard,” Mr. Glaser said.

“You see a lot more 25-foot lots, so this one was wider than that and also deeper, backing onto the park.”

