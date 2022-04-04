Done Deal, 212 Eglinton Ave. E., No. 1202, TorontoRoyal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

212 Eglinton Ave. E., No. 1202, Toronto

Asking price: $599,000 (February, 2022)

Selling price: $725,000 (March, 2022)

Previous selling price: $365,000 (March, 2010); $198,028 (August, 2008)

Taxes: $2,316 (2021)

Days on the market: seven

Listing agent: Dino Capocci, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action

This one-bedroom plus den unit was not as polished looking as the professionally staged units on the 11th and 10th floors that fetched $655,000 and $702,000, respectively, in February. The more than 10-year-old space still had its original finishes, and listing photos had to have the tenant’s belongings digitally removed. Nevertheless, nine visitors made formal purchase offers and the condo sold for $126,000 over asking.

“The last two units both had over ten offers on them, so lots of people lost out and were waiting for the next unit to come up,” said agent Dino Capocci.

“The last sale was also more renovated and had some upgrades that were not in our unit, so it just shows you there were quite a few buyers who were happy to pay a premium just to get into the building.”

What they got

This 674-square-foot unit has a standard layout with an open den and a U-shaped kitchen, along with one bedroom and a combined living and dining area with south-facing windows.

Six appliances and a parking spot complete the package. Monthly fees of $599 cover the cost of utilities, concierge and use of the gym and indoor pool.

The agent’s take

“It’s a really good building on Eglinton [Avenue] because it’s very well run with great property management and great amenities,” said Mr. Capocci.

“And pretty soon the Crosstown [transit] line will be finished, so that whole corridor will be a lot more coveted.”

