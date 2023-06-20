Open this photo in gallery: Renderings of structures proposed for Vollebak Island. The 11-acre property off the coast of West Jeddore described as 'a forest, six coves and a local eagle' by its current owners.Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

An uninhabited Nova Scotia island remains for sale with an asking price of $13.49-million after failing to find a buyer in live bidding at Sotheby’s New York auction house.

Vollebak Island is an unusual offering in luxury real estate.

The 11-acre property off the coast of West Jeddore described as “a forest, six coves and a local eagle” according to its current owners, also comes with” a visionary concept for the future of habitation”.

The island, officially known as Leeder Island to local record-keepers, provides seclusion and raw natural beauty but no buildings.

Included in the sale are plans for dwellings and supporting structures designed by the Danish starchitect Bjarke Ingels of Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG).

Twin brothers and entrepreneurs Nick and Steve Tidball purchased the island in April, 2021 through London-based Vollebak, the company they founded in 2015.

The clothing brand that started with relaxation hoodies and moved into planning for life on Mars markets the concept of a compound on the island as “radical, utopian and visionary”.

Open this photo in gallery: The plans for the island envision a self-sufficient and carbon neutral cluster of shelters and buildings such as a greenhouse for growing the island’s food and a bath house carved from rock.Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

The plans envision a self-sufficient and carbon neutral cluster of shelters and buildings such as a greenhouse for growing the island’s food and a bath house carved from rock.

The idea is to eventually scale the concept to villages, towns, cities, countries or the entire planet, the founders say.

Bidding for the property opened online with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions on June 8th, then culminated with a live auction in New York on June 14th.

Sotheby’s has not disclosed whether any registered bidders submitted bids online or in person.

Scott Bryant, regional director in the Atlantic provinces for Sotheby’s International Realty Canada, says the property has received considerable interest from prospective buyers, but the reserve has not yet been met.

It remains listed for sale with Mr. Bryant and broker Angie Bryant of SIRC.