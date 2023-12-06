Open this photo in gallery: Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

246 Burnhamthorpe Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $1,449,000 (September, 2023)

Selling price: $1,375,000 (October, 2023)

Previous selling price: $442,000 (June, 2007)

Taxes: $5,230 (2023)

Days on the market: 27

Listing agents: Irene Kaushansky and Philip Brown, Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

The action

The kitchen has sliding doors to a south-facing deck and a fenced-in yard.

Some detached houses in the area around the Islington Golf Club were selling for upward of $2-million this fall, but this four-bedroom house had major shortcomings: its location on a major arterial road and only having two bathrooms. With some negotiation, the sellers were able to sign a deal at $74,000 below the asking price.

“For a four-bedroom house, the price point was very attractive,” agent Irene Kaushansky said. “Because it has a main-floor family room, the interior space in general was quite good, but our challenge was there was no ensuite bathroom.

“And Burnhamthorpe is a busier street than others, so people who considered the house had to see the value in that location because they would have paid substantially more on other streets.”

What they got

There are two entertaining areas with fireplaces on the main floor, and a recreation area below with above-grade windows.

This two-storey house was built on a 56-by 100-foot lot in the 1960s. It has been modernized and expanded and now has 2,125 square feet of living space and interior access to an oversized garage.

There are two entertaining areas with fireplaces on the main floor, and a recreation area below with above-grade windows.

A bow window lets lots of sunlight into the dining room. The kitchen has sliding doors to a south-facing deck and a fenced-in yard.

The agent’s take

The home has four bedrooms, but only two bathrooms.

“The sellers did a lot of work – like they put on the family-room addition – so they put in a lot of time, a lot of effort and a lot of love,” Ms. Kaushansky said.

“It was a big house, but the yard wasn’t as big as some of the others [in the area], so that was a bit of a drawback. But for the people who bought it, it was perfect for them.”