No parking, but updated Leslieville house goes over-asking

Re/Max West Realty Inc.

36 Walpole Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $898,000

Selling price: $1,006,000

Previous selling prices: $403,166 (2016); $430,000 (2009); $225,000 (2005); $122,000 (1996)

Taxes: $3,347 (2019)

Days on the market: Five

Listing agent: Luisa Piccirilli, Re/Max West Realty Inc.

The action

The kitchen has soapstone counters, stainless steel appliances and updated cabinetry. Re/Max West Realty Inc.

Despite competition from other homes for sale near Monarch Park, just south of Greenwood subway station, the excellent condition and location of this semi-detached house on an 18-foot-by-90-foot lot made it stand out, and it quickly fetched several offers.

“In August, things started to pick up again because the fall market was right around the corner,” agent Luisa Piccirilli said.

“Most of the [other] homes did sell in multiples, and this one didn’t even have a parking spot.”

What they got

There are open living and dining areas off the foyer. Re/Max West Realty Inc.

This three-bedroom house was renovated less than 10 years ago, with new mechanics and hardwood flooring, as well as two updated bathrooms. The updated kitchen was given soapstone counters, stainless steel appliances and pot lights.

There are open living and dining areas off the foyer and the rear family room has sliding doors to a patio, gazebo and fenced-in backyard with shed. The basement has been outfitted with an office and guest room round.

The Agent’s take

“Overall, it has very nice curb appeal, but inside had the wow factor,” Ms. Piccirilli said.

“[The sellers] spent a lot of money on the kitchen, which has a gas burner stove, nice island and beautiful cabinetry.”

However, the proximity to amenities was an undisputed highlight. “Leslieville has become very popular,” Ms. Piccirilli said.

“It has good schools, lots of trees and parks.”

