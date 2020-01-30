No parking, no problem for bidders vying for Upper Beaches home

Open this photo in gallery The Weir Team

88 Kingsmount Park Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $879,000

Selling price: $999,999

Previous selling prices: $676,500 (2015); $414,000 (2008); $365,000 (2005); $248,500 (1999)

Taxes: $4,216 (2019)

Days on the market: 10

Listing agent: Paul Grisé, The Weir Team

The action

Open this photo in gallery This three-bedroom home was converted to a two-bedroom, and as such features large rooms. The Weir Team

The agents gave house hunters a few days more than the traditional one week before they reviewed offers for this semi-detached house without parking. The extra time proved worthwhile, with three bids submitted to the seller in late October, including the winning offer that came in at $120,999 over asking.

“Inventory has been tight, but this was a great home in the Bowmore school district, which some families were certainly looking at,” agent Paul Grisé said.

“It was a very strong sale for the neighbourhood considering this was a two-bedroom versus a three-bedroom home.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The kitchen is airy and bright and opens to a deck, patio and fenced backyard. The Weir Team

This 1,700-square-foot house on a 20-foot-by-90-foot lot was built about 90 years ago.

The interior has been modernized, with open entertaining areas on the main and lower levels. The kitchen is also airy and bright with large sliding doors to a deck, patio and fenced backyard.

The agent’s take

“It’s been nicely renovated and updated over the years, so it had a very modern feel inside,” Mr. Grisé said.

“This was actually a three-bedroom [home] that was converted to a two-bedroom, so the room sizes were nice and large.”

“It’s a really family-friendly street … [where] they have street parties every year, so it’s quite nice,” Mr. Grisé said.

“And because it’s a quiet neighbourhood street, not a commuter street, typically it’s not a challenge finding parking.”

