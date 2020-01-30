 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

No parking, no problem for bidders vying for Upper Beaches home

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

The Weir Team

88 Kingsmount Park Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $879,000

Selling price: $999,999

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling prices: $676,500 (2015); $414,000 (2008); $365,000 (2005); $248,500 (1999)

Taxes: $4,216 (2019)

Days on the market: 10

Listing agent: Paul Grisé, The Weir Team

The action

Open this photo in gallery

This three-bedroom home was converted to a two-bedroom, and as such features large rooms.

The Weir Team

The agents gave house hunters a few days more than the traditional one week before they reviewed offers for this semi-detached house without parking. The extra time proved worthwhile, with three bids submitted to the seller in late October, including the winning offer that came in at $120,999 over asking.

“Inventory has been tight, but this was a great home in the Bowmore school district, which some families were certainly looking at,” agent Paul Grisé said.

“It was a very strong sale for the neighbourhood considering this was a two-bedroom versus a three-bedroom home.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The kitchen is airy and bright and opens to a deck, patio and fenced backyard.

The Weir Team

This 1,700-square-foot house on a 20-foot-by-90-foot lot was built about 90 years ago.

The interior has been modernized, with open entertaining areas on the main and lower levels. The kitchen is also airy and bright with large sliding doors to a deck, patio and fenced backyard.

The agent’s take

“It’s been nicely renovated and updated over the years, so it had a very modern feel inside,” Mr. Grisé said.

“This was actually a three-bedroom [home] that was converted to a two-bedroom, so the room sizes were nice and large.”

“It’s a really family-friendly street … [where] they have street parties every year, so it’s quite nice,” Mr. Grisé said.

“And because it’s a quiet neighbourhood street, not a commuter street, typically it’s not a challenge finding parking.”

Story continues below advertisement

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies