No parking, no problem for this heritage loft near St. Lawrence Market

Royal LePage Estate Realty

81A Front St., E, No. 204, Toronto

Asking price: $658,800

Selling price: $661,800

Taxes: $2,496 (2018)

Days on the market: Five

Listing agent: Mary Jo Vradis, Royal LePage Estate Realty

The action

This heritage building, which was as a warehouse for a wholesale grocer in 1858, is now home to urban lofts.

Buyers seeking an authentic loft near St. Lawrence Market only had a short window of opportunity to visit this one-bedroom suite at St. Lawrence Market Lofts in mid-June. Within days it fetched two strong offers.

“They rarely come up, maybe one or two a year at the most,” agent Mary Jo Vradis said.

“We didn’t hold back [reviewing] offers and we priced it around market value, so it went a little bit above.”

What they got

The loft has an open entertaining space with granite kitchen counters and stainless steel backsplashes along the back wall.

This heritage building began its life as a warehouse for a wholesale grocer in 1858, but is now home to urban lofts, such as this 678-square-foot unit.

Set further back within the loft is an open entertaining space with granite kitchen counters and stainless steel backsplashes along the back wall, plus a four-piece bathroom and laundry machines.

Monthly fees of $493 include utility costs.

The agent’s take

It also has a four-piece bathroom and laundry machines.

“It’s literally right beside the St. Lawrence Market,” Ms. Vradis said.

“None of the units have parking or lockers, but the location is so spectacular nobody cares.”

The century-old details made the loft even more special. “It’s a true hard loft conversion, so it’s got the beams, pipes and everything exposed,” Ms. Vradis said.

“It’s a cool building and not one you find very often.”

