Nobleton house with basketball court scored high with families

86 Wilkie Ave., Nobelton, Ont.

Asking price: $2,349,000 (January, 2021)

Selling price: $2.3-million (January, 2021)

Previous selling price: $1,659,907 (August, 2019)

Taxes: $9,666 (2020)

Days on the market: Three

Listing agent: Andrew Ipekian, Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

The action

This two-storey house has a home theatre and a sports court on its 69-foot-by-141-foot ravine lot. But recreational attractions alone did not translate into offers during a roughly six-week stint last summer. A new agent was brought on in January and arranged more preview tours in the dead of winter.

“We tried to list it when there wasn’t anything for sale because we knew as the weather warms up, more houses would come up against us,” agent Andrew Ipekian said.

“Everyone was coming from further south in the GTA … looking for larger spaces, so we had a lot of people from Toronto and North York.”

What they got

This 4,600-square-foot house has four bedrooms and numerous upgrades, such as 10-foot ceilings on the main level and epoxy floors in the attached double garage.

There is an enclosed den and two separate entertaining spaces, as well as a formal dining area and eat-in kitchen connected via a butler’s pantry.

The 2,000-square-foot basement provides open concept recreational spaces.

The agent’s take

It’s a fairly new home, just a couple of years old, so that was one big selling feature,” Mr. Ipekian said.

“It was the ultimate getaway. You could stay there and not get bored, with lots to do.”

The outdoor space was especially inviting. “There’s a ravine in the back, so there are no neighbours directly behind you, and the sports court was also lit so you could play at night,” Mr. Ipekian said

“It also had a screened-in porch with remote controls, so you could sit out there well into the fall.”

