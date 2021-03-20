 Skip to main content
Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Nobleton house with basketball court scored high with families

Sydnia Yu
Nobleton, Ont.
Special to The Globe and Mail
86 Wilkie Ave., Nobelton, Ont.

Asking price: $2,349,000 (January, 2021)

86 Wilkie Ave., Nobelton, Ont.

Asking price: $2,349,000 (January, 2021)

Selling price: $2.3-million (January, 2021)

Previous selling price: $1,659,907 (August, 2019)

Taxes: $9,666 (2020)

Days on the market: Three

Listing agent: Andrew Ipekian, Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery

A butler's pantry connects the eat-in kitchen to the formal dining room.

Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

This two-storey house has a home theatre and a sports court on its 69-foot-by-141-foot ravine lot. But recreational attractions alone did not translate into offers during a roughly six-week stint last summer. A new agent was brought on in January and arranged more preview tours in the dead of winter.

“We tried to list it when there wasn’t anything for sale because we knew as the weather warms up, more houses would come up against us,” agent Andrew Ipekian said.

“Everyone was coming from further south in the GTA … looking for larger spaces, so we had a lot of people from Toronto and North York.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

Open this photo in gallery

The outdoor sports court and home theatre room helped set the house apart.

Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

This 4,600-square-foot house has four bedrooms and numerous upgrades, such as 10-foot ceilings on the main level and epoxy floors in the attached double garage.

There is an enclosed den and two separate entertaining spaces, as well as a formal dining area and eat-in kitchen connected via a butler’s pantry.

The 2,000-square-foot basement provides open concept recreational spaces.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The home spreads four bedrooms across 4,600 square feet of space.

Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

It’s a fairly new home, just a couple of years old, so that was one big selling feature,” Mr. Ipekian said.

“It was the ultimate getaway. You could stay there and not get bored, with lots to do.”

The outdoor space was especially inviting. “There’s a ravine in the back, so there are no neighbours directly behind you, and the sports court was also lit so you could play at night,” Mr. Ipekian said

“It also had a screened-in porch with remote controls, so you could sit out there well into the fall.”

