Open this photo in gallery: Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

101 Erskine Ave., No. 2907, Toronto

Asking price: $1,139,800 (October. 2023)

Selling price: $1.07-million (December, 2023)

Previous selling price: $1,058,000 (July, 2021); $698,862 (December, 2018)

Taxes: $4,684 (2023)

Days on the market: 50

Listing agent: Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

This two-bedroom corner suite is in a high-rise building a short walk from Yonge Street’s bustling restaurants, shops and subway line. Listed last fall, it got some unsatisfactory offers that couldn’t be improved upon. In the first week of December, a new bidder emerged willing to negotiate and a final deal was hammered out that was $69,800 below the asking price.

“In the building, we were the only ones listed, but in the Yonge and Eglinton neighbourhood, there’s always something for sale that’s somewhat comparable,” said agent Ira Jelinek.

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

Open this photo in gallery: The open kitchen boasts oak cabinetry, quartz countertops and backsplashes and hardwood flooring.Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

This 1,008-square-foot unit is in the southeast corner of a five-year-old building built by Tridel. It gets plenty of sunlight through full-height windows in the principal room and bedrooms.

A wide balcony allows for entertaining outdoors off an open kitchen with oak cabinetry, quartz countertops and backsplashes and hardwood flooring.

There are two ensuite bathrooms, a powder room and laundry appliances.

A storage locker and parking complete the package. Monthly fees are $558.

Open this photo in gallery: Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

Open this photo in gallery: The unit gets plenty of sunlight through full-height windows in the principal room and bedrooms.Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The agent’s take

“It was on a high floor with a really nice view, and a good, efficient use of square footage,” said Mr. Jelinek.

“It has really good, high-end finishes, and the building itself was built by a very reputable company.”

For instance, the theatre and outdoor pool are among many sleek, spacious areas for residents to unwind. “The gym, lobby, and party room are levels up from most amenities,” Mr. Jelinek said.