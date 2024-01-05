Open this photo in gallery: Team 3000 Realty

215 E. Keith Rd., No. 1, North Vancouver, B.C.

Asking price: $1.579-million (Oct. 2)

Selling price: $1.579-million (Oct. 4)

Previous selliing prices: $295,000 (1995); $154,800 (1988)

Days on the market: Two

Monthly maintenance fee: $485

Taxes: $4,243.71 (2023)

Listing agent: Shelley Williams, Team 3000 Realty

The Action

The sellers had found a new property they’d fallen in love with, so they immediately put the townhouse they were living in on the market. Listing agent Shelley Williams says the accumulated clutter of 28 years of living in the unit was cleared away and it showed well. They received an offer for the full asking price right away.

“That doesn’t happen very often,” she says.

The new buyers had already sold their house in Metro Vancouver. The sale completed Nov. 30.

What They Got

The duplex-style three-bedroom, three-bathroom townhouse faces south and has an updated kitchen and stone countertops.

It’s a bright 1,806-square-foot unit, with a deck, a rooftop patio and courtyard. The owners installed new wood flooring and updated the bathrooms in the older, 1987 building.

There is a family room in the basement and a private two-car garage entering off the lane. The building has a new roof and new windows, with all systems updated over the years.

The Agent’s Take

“It all depends on inventory right now,” Ms. Williams says. “When there is a lot of inventory [the home] has to show well and at a price that makes sense. You have to be able to explain the price, especially when you’re at $1.579-million. You can’t be way over or nobody will write an offer.”