 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

North York backsplit draws four more bids after first is rejected

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Pope Real Estate Ltd.

68 McNicoll Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,250,000

Selling price: $1,255,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling prices: $399,033 (2005); $377,000 (2003); $290,000 (1991)

Taxes: $5,517 (2019)

Days on the market: 10

Listing agent: Robin Pope, Pope Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The living room is situated on the main floor.

Pope Real Estate Ltd.

Around the corner from AY Jackson Secondary School, this backsplit residence on a 50-foot-by-140-foot lot was decluttered, painted and staged to woo house hunters in mid-September. The day after private tours were granted, one visitor tabled a proposal, which was passed over. However, four more bids materialized a week later.

“What drives the sales in this neighbourhood is the desire to be in the school district,” said agent Robin Pope, who felt confident holding firm on their asking price.

“There wasn’t very much for sale in the neighbourhood.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The revamped kitchen has quartz countertops.

Pope Real Estate Ltd.

This 1,942-square-foot residence is well suited for families with an attached double garage, a wide front veranda and a private, landscaped backyard accessible from the breakfast and dining rooms.

A living room rounds out the main floor, which has a flight of stairs leading up to three bedrooms and another staircase down to a fourth bedroom and a family room with a wood-burning fireplace.

Modern improvements made since 2005 include an updated roof, three marble and tile-clad bathrooms and a revamped kitchen with quartz counters and stainless steel appliances.

The agent’s take

“This house is a three-level backsplit in a neighborhood built about 40 to 50 years ago, so three-level, four-level and five-level backsplits are fairly common,” Mr. Pope said.

“A lot of newer people [such as the sellers], have moved into the neighbourhood in the last 15 year and have been updating their homes, so this showed very well.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter