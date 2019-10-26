North York backsplit draws four more bids after first is rejected

Open this photo in gallery Pope Real Estate Ltd.

68 McNicoll Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,250,000

Selling price: $1,255,000

Previous selling prices: $399,033 (2005); $377,000 (2003); $290,000 (1991)

Taxes: $5,517 (2019)

Days on the market: 10

Listing agent: Robin Pope, Pope Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery The living room is situated on the main floor. Pope Real Estate Ltd.

Around the corner from AY Jackson Secondary School, this backsplit residence on a 50-foot-by-140-foot lot was decluttered, painted and staged to woo house hunters in mid-September. The day after private tours were granted, one visitor tabled a proposal, which was passed over. However, four more bids materialized a week later.

“What drives the sales in this neighbourhood is the desire to be in the school district,” said agent Robin Pope, who felt confident holding firm on their asking price.

“There wasn’t very much for sale in the neighbourhood.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The revamped kitchen has quartz countertops. Pope Real Estate Ltd.

This 1,942-square-foot residence is well suited for families with an attached double garage, a wide front veranda and a private, landscaped backyard accessible from the breakfast and dining rooms.

A living room rounds out the main floor, which has a flight of stairs leading up to three bedrooms and another staircase down to a fourth bedroom and a family room with a wood-burning fireplace.

Modern improvements made since 2005 include an updated roof, three marble and tile-clad bathrooms and a revamped kitchen with quartz counters and stainless steel appliances.

The agent’s take

“This house is a three-level backsplit in a neighborhood built about 40 to 50 years ago, so three-level, four-level and five-level backsplits are fairly common,” Mr. Pope said.

“A lot of newer people [such as the sellers], have moved into the neighbourhood in the last 15 year and have been updating their homes, so this showed very well.”

