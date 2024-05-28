North York backsplit semi priced low to sell high

Open this photo in gallery: Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

45 Harrington Cres., Toronto

Asking price: $1,088,000 (March, 2024)

Selling price: $1,150,000 (March, 2024)

Previous selling price: $213,500 (October, 1994)

Taxes: $4,697 (2023)

Days on the market: Eight

Listing and buyer’s agent: Bill Thom, Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

Open this photo in gallery: The main-floor living room exits to a balcony directly above the garage.Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

The action

Agent Bill Thom used a tried and tested method to sell this semi-detached house: Flash a low price to excite the buyers and hope for a competition. In this case, a price tag of $1.088-million drew more than two dozen visitors and multiple purchase offers. The eventual sale price of $1.15-million surpassed the amount a similar semi-detached house down the street recently sold for.

“A home had sold about a week or 10 days before we launched this one, so we priced it the same way they did,” said agent Bill Thom.

“They sold theirs for $1.145-million, so we got a little more than them.”

Open this photo in gallery: An updated kitchen is among the various upgrades to the home since 2017.Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

What they got

This three-bedroom backsplit was built in the 1970s on a curving 42- by 109-foot lot near the intersection of Steeles Avenue and Leslie Street. The home extends over five levels and has three entrances, including a back door to an interlocking patio.

The main floor has an eat-in kitchen and a living room with a balcony directly above the garage.

Across the rear, two original bedrooms on the top floor were combined to create one large bedroom with a four-piece, ensuite bathroom. The level below has two bedrooms and a powder room. The basement has a recreation area and a three-piece bathroom.

Upgrades since 2017 include new roofing, new heating and cooling systems and new kitchen and laundry appliances.

Open this photo in gallery: Two original bedrooms on the top floor were combined to create one large bedroom with a four-piece, ensuite bathroom.Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

The agent’s take

“It’s a very mixed neighbourhood, basically with detached and semi-detached homes,” said Mr. Thom.

“This is one of a few smaller, five-level backsplits.

“On the upper level, there’s usually three bedrooms, but this one only had two bedrooms … but the current owner made them into one large primary bedroom.”