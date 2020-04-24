North York bungalow relists after poor initial reception

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

8 Millgate Cres., Toronto

Asking price: $1,788,000

Selling price: $1,778,000

Taxes: $7,588 (2019)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agent: Bill Thom, Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

The action

The L-shaped living and dining area is typical of the 1960s-era design of the home.

A few streets north of Bayview Village Shopping Centre, this three-bedroom bungalow with an attached garage was listed before Christmas but taken off the market after an unsatisfactory response.

“We got two offers, but they were quite low, so we didn’t take them and I advised my sellers to take it off during the Christmas period and put it back on the new year,” agent Bill Thom said.

The property was brought back to market in January.

“We listed it at the same price, but this year the market picked up early, so things are moving a little faster.”

What they got

Bungalows are popular choices for one-floor living.

This 1960s-era structure has been systematically renovated since 2003, with the windows, roofing and porch replaced in addition to the installation of a back gate and new fencing around the 50-foot-by-122-foot lot.

The kitchen and laundry appliances are new, but the interior is largely untouched with an L-shaped living and dining area and separate eat-in kitchen. There is a lower level guest room and recreation area with a fireplace.

A back deck is located directly off one of the a bedroom.

The agent’s take

The original kitchen at 8 Millgate Cres.

“There’s a resurgence in demand for bungalows because it’s one floor living. It’s like the new condo, with extra living space,” Mr. Thom said.

“The basement is partially finished and the kitchen is original, but it’s in solid shape.”

The property also has easy access to amenities.

“It backs onto a park,” Mr. Thom said, "[and] it’s a stone’s throw away from Bayview Village mall and the subway, and it has convenient access to the 401 and Don Valley [highways]. And, it’s still within the Earl Haig school zone, which is a draw.”

