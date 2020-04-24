 Skip to main content
Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

North York bungalow relists after poor initial reception

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

8 Millgate Cres., Toronto

Asking price: $1,788,000

Selling price: $1,778,000

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $7,588 (2019)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agent: Bill Thom, Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The L-shaped living and dining area is typical of the 1960s-era design of the home.

Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

A few streets north of Bayview Village Shopping Centre, this three-bedroom bungalow with an attached garage was listed before Christmas but taken off the market after an unsatisfactory response.

“We got two offers, but they were quite low, so we didn’t take them and I advised my sellers to take it off during the Christmas period and put it back on the new year,” agent Bill Thom said.

The property was brought back to market in January.

“We listed it at the same price, but this year the market picked up early, so things are moving a little faster.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

Bungalows are popular choices for one-floor living.

Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

This 1960s-era structure has been systematically renovated since 2003, with the windows, roofing and porch replaced in addition to the installation of a back gate and new fencing around the 50-foot-by-122-foot lot.

The kitchen and laundry appliances are new, but the interior is largely untouched with an L-shaped living and dining area and separate eat-in kitchen. There is a lower level guest room and recreation area with a fireplace.

A back deck is located directly off one of the a bedroom.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The original kitchen at 8 Millgate Cres.

Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

“There’s a resurgence in demand for bungalows because it’s one floor living. It’s like the new condo, with extra living space,” Mr. Thom said.

“The basement is partially finished and the kitchen is original, but it’s in solid shape.”

The property also has easy access to amenities.

Story continues below advertisement

“It backs onto a park,” Mr. Thom said, "[and] it’s a stone’s throw away from Bayview Village mall and the subway, and it has convenient access to the 401 and Don Valley [highways]. And, it’s still within the Earl Haig school zone, which is a draw.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

