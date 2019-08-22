North York bungalow sells despite power lines and a big reno bill

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

44 Revcoe Dr., Toronto

Asking price: $1,580,000

Selling price: $1,540,000

Taxes: $6,749 (2018)

Days on the market: 32

Listing agent: Bill Thom, Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

The action

The property value of this aging brick bungalow lies largely in its irregular shaped, 39-foot-by-310-foot lot backing onto a ravine. Though its proximity to a hydro corridor was a drawback for some buyers, one party signed a $1.54-million trade early June.

“There are always homes for sale, but not too many on the ravine,” agent Bill Thom said. “So, we had two offers at different times.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery A balcony looks over a backyard with an in-ground pool. Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

This roughly 40-year-old house is in original condition with a two-bedroom and two-bathroom plan, an attached double garage and an in-ground pool.

The interior is laid out with an eat-in kitchen and a dining area with access to a deck, as well as entertaining areas with fireplaces on the main and lower levels.

The basement also has its own entrance, two guest rooms, an office and games room.

The agent’s take

“It’s a very beautiful, big lot on a ravine and a quiet crescent,” Mr. Thom said. “The house needs $250,000 to $300,000 to fix it up.”

