Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

North York condo flaunts its advantages to find an offer

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

68 Canterbury Place, No. 1011, Toronto

Asking price: $715,000 (December, 2020)

Selling price: $695,000 (December, 2020)

Taxes: $2,765 (2020)

Days on the market: Five

Listing agent: Bill Thom, Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

The action

The market for North York condos hit a bit of a dry spell in December, but this two-bedroom suite at the Celsius building was able to parley its proximity to the subway and expansive balcony into a quick offer.

Open this photo in gallery

This two-bedroom unit has nine-foot ceilings.

Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

“There were quite a few listings on the market in the area, but this is a corner unit, it has a nice layout and it is in excellent condition,” agent Bill Thom said.

“[Plus], some buildings don’t have balconies … and not all corner units have a wrap around balcony like this one has.”

What they got

At the northwest corner of the five-year-old building, this roughly 850-square-foot unit has nine-foot ceilings and an open entertaining area with granite kitchen counters and stainless steel appliances along one wall.

Open this photo in gallery

The kitchen boasts granite counters and stainless steel appliances.

Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

There are two full bathrooms and stacked laundry machines, plus a storage locker and parking spot.

Monthly fees of $637 cover water, heating, and use of a gym, games room and rooftop deck. Shops, restaurants and theatre are within a short stroll.

The agent’s take

“[The building] has a quiet and residential feel to it, and you can walk one minute to Yonge Street,” Mr. Thom said.

Open this photo in gallery

Not all corner units have wrap around balcony like this one.

Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

“A lot of young professionals – either single or young couples in their 30s and late 20s – like that they can go downtown with the subway.”

