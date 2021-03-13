North York condo flaunts its advantages to find an offer

68 Canterbury Place, No. 1011, Toronto
Asking price: $715,000 (December, 2020)
Selling price: $695,000 (December, 2020)
Taxes: $2,765 (2020)
Days on the market: Five
Listing agent: Bill Thom, Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.
The action
The market for North York condos hit a bit of a dry spell in December, but this two-bedroom suite at the Celsius building was able to parley its proximity to the subway and expansive balcony into a quick offer.
“There were quite a few listings on the market in the area, but this is a corner unit, it has a nice layout and it is in excellent condition,” agent Bill Thom said.
“[Plus], some buildings don’t have balconies … and not all corner units have a wrap around balcony like this one has.”
What they got
At the northwest corner of the five-year-old building, this roughly 850-square-foot unit has nine-foot ceilings and an open entertaining area with granite kitchen counters and stainless steel appliances along one wall.
There are two full bathrooms and stacked laundry machines, plus a storage locker and parking spot.
Monthly fees of $637 cover water, heating, and use of a gym, games room and rooftop deck. Shops, restaurants and theatre are within a short stroll.
The agent’s take
“[The building] has a quiet and residential feel to it, and you can walk one minute to Yonge Street,” Mr. Thom said.
“A lot of young professionals – either single or young couples in their 30s and late 20s – like that they can go downtown with the subway.”
