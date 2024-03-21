Open this photo in gallery: Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

239 Elmwood Ave, Toronto

Asking price: $2,488,000 (January, 2024)

Selling price: $2,688,000 (February, 2024)

Previous selling price: $815,000 (September, 2005)

Taxes: $12,292 (2023)

Days on the market: Five

Listing agent: Michael Steinman, Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

The action

The eat-in kitchen was updated with granite countertops, an oversized island and porcelain flooring in 2005.Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

This four-bedroom house was similar to a nearby property that sold for roughly $2.7-million after igniting a bidding war late last year, so the sellers picked an identical asking price: $2.488-million one month later. Agent Michael Steinman said he expected a handful of bids and was surprised to get 12.

“Back in December, there was another one in the area with the exact same price, [chosen to generate] multiple offers,” said Mr. Steinman. “It worked for them, so we thought we’d do the same thing.

“There was also next to nothing [else for sale] in that pocket.”

Despite the lack of supply near Bayview Village Shopping Centre, many of the bidders came in low. They lost to a buyer who added $200,000 to the asking price. “We still did well, but a lot of offers were quite conservative,” Mr. Steinman said.

“A lot of the offers were in and around the asking price, some were just over, so it really came down to two offers at the end we were considering.”

What they got

The rear family room has a gas fireplace and access to a south-facing deck.Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

This 30-year-old house has a double garage on the lower level, with an office, dining room and two entertaining areas on the main floor. The rear family room has a gas fireplace and access to a south-facing deck.

The lower-level recreation area has an exit to a lower patio with stairs to a tree-lined yard on the 42- by 132-foot lot.

The eat-in kitchen was updated with granite countertops, an oversized island and porcelain flooring in 2005. The roof and garage doors were replaced recently.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

“For the age of the house, it’s in very good condition,” said Mr. Steinman.

“It’s not far from Bayview Village, between Bayview [Avenue] and Yonge [Street], and it’s a good pocket with really good, top-rated schools.”