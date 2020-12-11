 Skip to main content
Done Deal

North York home listed low sells quickly

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
285 Hollywood Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,988,000 (September, 2020)

Selling price: $2.3-million (September, 2020)

Previous selling price: $939,988 (June, 2008)

Taxes: $10,638 (2020)

Days on the market: seven

Listing agent: Bill Thom, Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

The action

The living and dining rooms have hardwood floors and cornice mouldings.

Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

According to agent Bill Thom, this two-storey house received multiple bids on its offer date owing to a combination of favourable factors: It was in pristine condition and was readily available for private tours at a time when housing supply was low and buyer demand high in the area.

“The owners wanted to sell fast, and they were concerned about showings during this time,” Mr. Thom said.

“So, we priced it below market [value] and tried to sell it within a week, which we did.”

What they got

This four-bedroom house has a traditional layout, hardwood floors and cornice mouldings in the enclosed office and formal living and dining rooms. The are fireplaces with brick surrounds in both the main and lower level recreation areas.

The roof and furnace have recently been replaced, and the basement was finished about 10 years ago with a gym and guest bedrooms.

The home has six bathrooms and a main floor laundry room. There is direct access to the double garage from the eat-in kitchen, which also has a walkout to the south-facing deck and 50-by-128-foot grounds.

The agent’s take

There is direct access to the double garage from the eat-in kitchen.

Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

“It was a custom home some 30 years ago, but it was updated,” Mr. Thom said.

“It’s within walking distance to two good schools – one is Earl Haig and the other is Hollywood Public School, which is right on the street – and it’s within walking distance to the subway.”

