North York home undercuts competition with $2.088-million price

16 Drysdale Cres., Toronto
Asking price: $2,088,000
Selling price: $1,820,000
Previous selling price: $362,000 (2005)
Taxes: $7,402 (2017)
Days on the market: 26
Listing agent: Bill Thom, Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.
The action: Long-time house hunters in North York might recognize this custom stone residence with a triple garage as it showed up twice on the market with different agents. With several competing alternatives available nearby, the asking price was reduced to $2.088-million and the seller accepted an offer of $1.82-million in November.
What they got: A modest 50-year-old bungalow on a 56-by-115-foot lot was expanded about 10 years ago into thiis two-storey structure with four bedrooms, four bathrooms and a secondary entrance with mudroom.
The master suite upstairs has vaulted ceilings and an ensuite bathroom.
The main floor has an open cooking, dining and entertaining space with a black-and-white colour scheme and a floor-to-ceiling fireplace. French doors open to a wraparound deck and an extensively landscaped, south-facing backyard.
The agent's take: It’s on a quiet crescent, steps to the TTC and one bus ride to the subway,” agent Bill Thom said . “And it’s in the excellent A.Y. Jackson school zone.”
“The addition practically doubled the house size; hence the house is about double the size of the houses in the area,” Mr. Thom said.
“It boasts 10-foot ceilings in the spacious and open concept kitchen/great room combination … chic linear gas fireplace, and a main floor library with kid’s loft above it.”