North York house goes for $612,000 over asking after 17 bids

42 Apollo Dr., Toronto

Asking price: $1,998,000 (January, 2021)

Selling price: $2,610,000 (January, 2021)

Taxes: $9,301 (2020)

Days on the market: Two

Listing agent: Belinda Lelli, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action

An early pre-emptive offer of $2.2-million sparked a bidding war for this 2,834-square-foot home.

This vacant, five-bedroom house was newly painted and staged, and its location just north of the tony Bridle Path in a popular school district added to the intense buyer interest. An early pre-emptive offer of $2.2-million sparked a raft of counter-bids, ending after 17 offers with the sellers signing off on a deal for $2.61-million.

“The strategy was to put it on the market before the spring,” said agent Belinda Lelli, because inventories were low in January.

“It was buyer mayhem from the onset,” she said. “I fielded 112 showings and 17 offers.”

What they got

This 2,834-square-foot house was built on a 55-by 110-foot lot in 1969.

In recent years, the kitchen was remodeled, and hardwood floors were installed in areas like the dining room and two entertaining areas on the main floor. Updates were also made in a fourth bathroom of the lower level recreation room.

Conveniences include a central vacuum system and main floor laundry room, plus an attached double garage.

The agent’s take

The kitchen was remodeled, and hardwood floors were installed in areas like the dining room and two entertaining areas on the main floor.

“It’s on a very quiet, family-friendly street, and it has five bedrooms, plus one bedroom in the fully finished basement,” said Ms. Lelli.

“It’s also COVID- friendly because if you have two kids, you can technically have two offices in addition to having a fully finished basement for a nanny or housekeeper or have an in-law suite.”

