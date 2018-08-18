 Skip to main content

North York house with a pool doubles as ‘Muskoka in the city’

Newsletters Subscribe Register Your account Your account AdChoices
Done Deal

North York house with a pool doubles as ‘Muskoka in the city’

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail

18 Cliffwood Road, Toronto.

18 Cliffwood Rd., Toronto.

Asking price: $1,828,000

Selling price: $1,785,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: Not available

Taxes: $6,796 (2017)

Days on the market: Three

Listing agent: Bill Thom, Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

The action: Many homes listed off Don Mills Road has easy access to schools and subway lines as selling features, but this detached house with an attached double garage also had a sunny south-facing yard with an in-ground pool. Buyers’ interest was intense and a $1.785-million agreement was made within days late May.

“Typically, it’s more like 90 days [on the market] on average, meaning some take six months to sell and some don’t even sell,” agent Bill Thom said.

“This was priced right to sell; I didn’t underprice it nor over price it … if you overprice it, the buyer sees it but might wait for a better deal.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got: More than 40 years ago, a 50- by 120-foot lot became the base for this four-bedroom home with walkouts to an upper deck off the eat-in kitchen and to the backyard from the basement.

There are separate living and dining areas on the main floor, as well as a den and family room with a stone fireplace. Directly below is a guest room and two recreational rooms, including one with a wet bar and brick fireplace.

The agent’s take: “The pool is very private with a high cedar fence around it, it’s in excellent condition and it’s heated,” Mr. Thom said. “The owners don’t need a cottage because they feel this is like Muskoka in the city.”

The house itself has gotten better with age. “At the time it was built, it was considered a very luxurious, executive home,” Mr. Thom said. “[Also] the house inside is updated, too, with a granite kitchen, updated bathrooms, LED pot lights and so on, so it showed well.”

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.