North York house with a pool doubles as ‘Muskoka in the city’

18 Cliffwood Rd., Toronto.

Asking price: $1,828,000

Selling price: $1,785,000

Previous selling price: Not available

Taxes: $6,796 (2017)

Days on the market: Three

Listing agent: Bill Thom, Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

The action: Many homes listed off Don Mills Road has easy access to schools and subway lines as selling features, but this detached house with an attached double garage also had a sunny south-facing yard with an in-ground pool. Buyers’ interest was intense and a $1.785-million agreement was made within days late May.

“Typically, it’s more like 90 days [on the market] on average, meaning some take six months to sell and some don’t even sell,” agent Bill Thom said.

“This was priced right to sell; I didn’t underprice it nor over price it … if you overprice it, the buyer sees it but might wait for a better deal.”

What they got: More than 40 years ago, a 50- by 120-foot lot became the base for this four-bedroom home with walkouts to an upper deck off the eat-in kitchen and to the backyard from the basement.

There are separate living and dining areas on the main floor, as well as a den and family room with a stone fireplace. Directly below is a guest room and two recreational rooms, including one with a wet bar and brick fireplace.

The agent’s take: “The pool is very private with a high cedar fence around it, it’s in excellent condition and it’s heated,” Mr. Thom said. “The owners don’t need a cottage because they feel this is like Muskoka in the city.”

The house itself has gotten better with age. “At the time it was built, it was considered a very luxurious, executive home,” Mr. Thom said. “[Also] the house inside is updated, too, with a granite kitchen, updated bathrooms, LED pot lights and so on, so it showed well.”