Special to The Globe and Mail

37 Kingsdale Ave., Toronto

37 Kingsdale Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $2,188,000 (February, 2022)

Selling price: $2,618,000 (February, 2022)

Previous selling price: $157,500 (April, 1991)

Taxes: $8,420 (2021)

Days on the market: Nine

Listing agent: Bill Thom, Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

The main floor has two entertaining areas, including one with a stone fireplace.

The action

The size and location of this three-bedroom house on a 50- by 122-foot corner lot near Earl Haig Secondary School drew mainly family buyers. The house eventually got six offers, despite competition from another property just two streets south taking bids on the same day.

“Even though that one sold for $2.49-million, ours sold for $2.618-million arguably because they’re not on a corner lot, but ours was,” said agent Bill Thom.

“We gave everybody one time to improve [their offer], and after that, the highest bidder won.”



The 2,100-square-feet home includes a modern, eat-in kitchen along with a formal dining room.

What they got

This two-storey house was built in the 1940s and has about 2,100 square feet of living space, plus a finished basement with its own side entrance.

The main floor has a formal dining room and two entertaining areas, including one with a stone fireplace.

There are heated floors in the eat-in kitchen and all three bathrooms.

All three of the home's bathrooms include in-floor heating.

The agent’s take

“It’s within striking distance of the subway and schools, like Earl Haig,” Mr. Thom said.

“It’s a nice lot to build on, but it’s a good, sizable and upgraded house.”

This property also provides unexpected perks, from reinforced concrete construction to a tandem double garage.

“Old houses like this either have no garage or one garage, but this has a four-car garage,” Mr. Thom said.

“There’s also a walkout basement if someone wanted a separate entity, like a home-based business, or a rental.”

