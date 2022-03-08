Skip to main content
done deal
Sydnia Yu
Special to The Globe and Mail

Re/Max Escarpment Realty Inc.

3065 Silverthorn Dr., Oakville, Ont.

Asking price: $1,099,900 (January, 2022)

Selling price: $1.45-million (January, 2022)

Taxes: $4,527 (2021)

Days on the market: Five

Listing agent: Shannon Sullivan, Re/Max Escarpment Realty Inc.

This 43-year-old house has a 1,451 square feet of living space with entertaining areas on the main and lower levels.Re/Max Escarpment Realty Inc.

The action

This three-bedroom house in Oakville, about 45 kilometres west of Toronto, was open for viewing for five days in January, long enough for 66 house hunters to do a private walk-through. The sellers received 18 offers, with the winning bid coming in at $1.45-million, or $350,100 over the asking price.

“I expected maybe eight offers, but once we went to market, it was steady with showings, jammed for a period of five days,” agent Shannon Sullivan said.

“This little pocket is so close to the lake, so it’s very desirable and there are definitely a lot of multiple offers [for homes], but January had thrown us all for a loop. It’s unreal what we’re seeing.”

The family room includes a wood burning fireplace.Re/Max Escarpment Realty Inc.

What they got

Just a few streets away from Bronte Harbour, this 43-year-old house has a 1,451 square feet of living space and an attached garage facing the front of the 42-foot-by-98-foot lot.

Inside, there is a rear kitchen and a family room with a wood burning fireplace, in addition to larger entertaining areas on the main and lower levels.

The largest bedroom upstairs includes one of three bathrooms. A guest bedroom is in the basement.

A small kitchen is at the back of the home.Re/Max Escarpment Realty Inc.

The agent’s take

“It’s a beautiful pocket in Oakville, super close to the water and a nice family-friendly neighbourhood,” Ms. Sullivan said.

“The home was well maintained but pretty original, but it allowed for a family to come in and make it their own.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error

Editorial code of conduct