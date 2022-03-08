Re/Max Escarpment Realty Inc.

3065 Silverthorn Dr., Oakville, Ont.

Asking price: $1,099,900 (January, 2022)

Selling price: $1.45-million (January, 2022)

Taxes: $4,527 (2021)

Days on the market: Five

Listing agent: Shannon Sullivan, Re/Max Escarpment Realty Inc.

This 43-year-old house has a 1,451 square feet of living space with entertaining areas on the main and lower levels.Re/Max Escarpment Realty Inc.

The action

This three-bedroom house in Oakville, about 45 kilometres west of Toronto, was open for viewing for five days in January, long enough for 66 house hunters to do a private walk-through. The sellers received 18 offers, with the winning bid coming in at $1.45-million, or $350,100 over the asking price.

“I expected maybe eight offers, but once we went to market, it was steady with showings, jammed for a period of five days,” agent Shannon Sullivan said.

“This little pocket is so close to the lake, so it’s very desirable and there are definitely a lot of multiple offers [for homes], but January had thrown us all for a loop. It’s unreal what we’re seeing.”

The family room includes a wood burning fireplace.Re/Max Escarpment Realty Inc.

What they got

Just a few streets away from Bronte Harbour, this 43-year-old house has a 1,451 square feet of living space and an attached garage facing the front of the 42-foot-by-98-foot lot.

Inside, there is a rear kitchen and a family room with a wood burning fireplace, in addition to larger entertaining areas on the main and lower levels.

The largest bedroom upstairs includes one of three bathrooms. A guest bedroom is in the basement.

A small kitchen is at the back of the home.Re/Max Escarpment Realty Inc.

The agent’s take

“It’s a beautiful pocket in Oakville, super close to the water and a nice family-friendly neighbourhood,” Ms. Sullivan said.

“The home was well maintained but pretty original, but it allowed for a family to come in and make it their own.”

