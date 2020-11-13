Off-the-street Leslieville row house gets two quick offers

Open this photo in gallery Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

68 Curzon St., Toronto

Asking price: $1,325,000

Selling price: $1,375,000

Taxes: $5,319 (2020)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agents: Paul Maranger and Christian Vermast, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

Open this photo in gallery The unit has a traditional three-storey layout. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This row house is the end unit on a row of five houses built 23 years ago and set far back from a short, one-way street. The house scored two strong offers by the end of a week-long marketing campaign in August.

“Curzon is a nice street, and the complex is unusual in the fact that it’s freehold towns and an infill, so it’s tucked behind [neighbouring homes on] monster deep lots,” agent Paul Maranger said.

“Next door, there are more modern townhouses on a former school site … although they have condo fees and it’s a much larger complex.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery An eat-in kitchen with granite countertops is on the second floor. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This 1,715-square-foot townhouse has a traditional three-storey layout with a street-level entrance and a private backyard. There’s an above grade garage accessible via a recreation room.

The second floor is set up with an eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. There is a central dining area and a rear living room with a gas fireplace and a balcony.

The top floor houses three bedrooms and two of the house’s three bathrooms.

An annual fee of $750 pays for maintenance, snow removal and lighting of the private laneway.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The unit has a private backyard. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“These towns don’t have basements, so the recreation room has huge windows and a full walkout to the double tiered patio,” co-listing agent Christian Vermast said.

“This unit has a superwide lot with lots of space at the side – it was 21 feet wide versus 16.5 feet wide for the unit next door – so it was great to store bikes, a barbecue, rubbish bins and garden equipment.”

