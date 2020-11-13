 Skip to main content
Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Off-the-street Leslieville row house gets two quick offers

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

68 Curzon St., Toronto

Asking price: $1,325,000

Selling price: $1,375,000

Taxes: $5,319 (2020)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agents: Paul Maranger and Christian Vermast, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The unit has a traditional three-storey layout.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This row house is the end unit on a row of five houses built 23 years ago and set far back from a short, one-way street. The house scored two strong offers by the end of a week-long marketing campaign in August.

“Curzon is a nice street, and the complex is unusual in the fact that it’s freehold towns and an infill, so it’s tucked behind [neighbouring homes on] monster deep lots,” agent Paul Maranger said.

“Next door, there are more modern townhouses on a former school site … although they have condo fees and it’s a much larger complex.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

An eat-in kitchen with granite countertops is on the second floor.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This 1,715-square-foot townhouse has a traditional three-storey layout with a street-level entrance and a private backyard. There’s an above grade garage accessible via a recreation room.

The second floor is set up with an eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. There is a central dining area and a rear living room with a gas fireplace and a balcony.

The top floor houses three bedrooms and two of the house’s three bathrooms.

An annual fee of $750 pays for maintenance, snow removal and lighting of the private laneway.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The unit has a private backyard.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“These towns don’t have basements, so the recreation room has huge windows and a full walkout to the double tiered patio,” co-listing agent Christian Vermast said.

“This unit has a superwide lot with lots of space at the side – it was 21 feet wide versus 16.5 feet wide for the unit next door – so it was great to store bikes, a barbecue, rubbish bins and garden equipment.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Read most recent letters to the editor.

